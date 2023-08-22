skynesher

One week after Earthstone Energy (ESTE) closed on its acquisition of Novo, Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) announced that it is acquiring Earthstone. The pro forma entity will be one of the largest Permian focused oil & gas producers, with production of ~300,000 boe/d. This is the latest in a series of Permian transactions, is the first buyout of a Permian publicly traded company in some time and continues the trend of rising Permian transaction multiples. The implications of this deal for other publicly traded Permian oil & gas producers should not be overlooked.

Transaction Analysis

Permian Resources will issue ~211MM shares to Earthstone shareholders in this transaction, or 1.446 PR shares per ESTE share. This effectively values ESTE at $18.64, representing a ~15% premium to their pre-deal closing price. This is the first buyout of a publicly traded Permian producer in some time, and this particular transaction has important implications for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). More on this below.

At the time of the deal announcement, the Permian Resources stock issued to Earthstone shareholders values Earthstone equity at approximately $2.7 billion. Adding the ~$1.8 billion of net debt assumed by Permian Resources puts the transaction value at approximately $4.5 billion:

Bison Interests

Permian Resources Acquisition & Implications

Permian Resources' disclosure shows it buying ~133,000 boe/d (41% oil) effective in Q4 2023 (baking in some production growth without accounting for the capex). This production comes with 223,000 net Permian acres. This implies a deal price of $33,662/boe/d for Earthstone, $82,103/bbl/d or ~$20,077 per net acre:

Bison Interests

While this deal price is inline with other recent Permian transactions and lower than some of the highest priced deals, it is the first Permian public equity buyout in a while, is funded entirely with PR shares, and is at a premium. None of these have been common in small-cap E&P buyouts. Additionally, Earthstone's market valuation did not fully reflect its inventory of high-return drilling locations in the Permian, with an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~3.0x and an EV/PDP of 0.9x.

Implications for Vital Energy

Permian Resources says it is buying Earthstone for ~3.0x EV/EBITDA in its deal announcement, while consensus estimates suggest that ESTE was trading closer to ~3.5x. In either case, pre-deal Earthstone was inexpensive compared to most of its peers.

Permian Resources

However, Vital Energy, which has a higher oil weighting and a similar amount of Permian acreage nearby to PR, still trades near 2x EV/EBITDA! We estimate that this transaction's valuation implies nearly 90% upside to Vital Energy's share price, as can be seen below:

Bison Interests

Considering Earthstone's lower valuation compared to its peers besides Vital, the above scenario may represent the low end of what Vital could transact at in a similar deal. By the same token, it is also worth considering what more expensive transactions like Civitas' acquisition of private assets in the Permian could imply for Vital (at the time, a 264% premium to VTLE's price) for a better understanding of the possible range of outcomes.

It is remarkable that moderately priced transactions display substantial implied upside to Vital's share price. We believe this is an indication that VTLE is too heavily discounted in the public market. And with the rapid pace of consolidation in the Permian and rising deal valuations, the opportunity to buy these assets in public markets on a discounted basis may not be available for much longer.