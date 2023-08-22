imaginima

Dear readers/followers,

This company, Westlake (NYSE:WLK), has outperformed the market - though not by much. Still, outperformance bears and justifies an update on my part, and Westlake is a good company. The company is counter-cyclical, or at least very resilient compared to many of the other commodity businesses that I cover for Seeking Alpha. My position in the company remains nonexistent, and I doubt I'll enter anytime soon at this valuation.

However, the company may be in for a rating upgrade from me due to my good performance since my last article almost 8 months back. It, unfortunately, still comes in at a low yield, in a sector where high yields are typically more "standard". Most basic materials companies I own come with a yield of no less than 4-6% on a YoC basis, and WLK does not even offer half that at current prices.

So let's look at what Westlake Corp may offer investors at this time, and why the market seems to think that there is upside to be had here.

Westlake - Enough for a 15% upside?

As you know, my target for a good investment when I enter said investment is an annualized potential upside of 15%. If I don't get that, I'm not that interested in the investment. Right away, Westlake does not currently offer this. Not conservatively speaking.

The company's vertical integration in the areas of vinyl, polymers, and building products is nothing to underestimate. After all, their selection includes some of the most basic material components in the world, including things like packaging, automotive, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and the infrastructure/Construction sector.

But it also doesn't make it all that qualitatively different from many other basic materials companies I cover. That has traditionally been one of the problems with this business. It just hasn't offered me enough of a difference to justify the higher premia and significantly lower yield that Westlake is actually currently at.

Westlake has the current following business mix. It works with PE, Styrene Monomer, and PC, which are materials found in basically every segment on earth. You'll find them in everything from building blocks, isolation, piping, construction materials - basically everything that's being used to build our modern world. The company produces worldwide, and does so at very good margins, with the key challenges found in central Europe.

Nonetheless, WLK is a sector outperformer, if only barely, in most areas. Its gross margins are okay - nothing spectacular. But it makes up for this with close to double-digit net margins - 9.55% for the latest set of results (Source: GuruFocus), and the following net/revenue trends, with net margins of close to 15% for the record year of 2022.

WLK revenue/net (F.A.S.T graphs)

These are some great trends both for a chemical company, but really any company. SG&A of less than 6% is one of the lowest I have seen, and the high COGS is justifiable based on its operating segment. The company isn't the best leveraged in the segment. It has a debt-to-EBITDA of about 1.9x, which puts it at the 51st percentile in the segment (source: GuruFocus).

But, WLK has excellent growth records, which is where it likely gets its valuation advantages.

Also, for myself when investing in WLK, the company's vertical integration is a very solid argument as to why this is a good company. Westlake benefits very highly from these production facilities and its entire company together with M&As and JV has aggregate production capacities of 44.3B Lbs.

The latest set of company results is the 2Q23 results, which we saw 2 weeks ago or so at the time of writing this article. The company reported overall good numbers.

WLK IR (WLK IR)

With net sales of around $3.3B, and close to $300M in net, this comes to around 9% net margin, clearly showcasing the expected drop in net after a superb 2022. The company faced a number of outages which impacted income (and margins, this could have been around $50M higher on the EBITDA side), but as you can see in cash and equivalents, the company still has plenty of room to move.

We're also seeing an update on the savings side - now expected at over $100M on the high end, with $50M already realized at this time, making this not an impossible goal at all.

But overall, WLK echoes the trends in the remainder of the macro industry. It's a soft economic set of fundamentals for materials like PEM, PVC, and other areas, with growth areas such as PE and chlorine not being able to weigh up for the declines in key segments. The general weakness in international global manufacturing and activity is also driving things down, with integrated margins continuing to decline.

Where the company managed well was its cost-saving segments, and its growth segments. Building products are seeing a stabilizing demand, and the company is well-positioned to drive demand-also, an all-time low inventory level in terms of existing homes.

WLK IR (WLK IR)

It's a "wait and see what may happen"-sort of situation, and I do believe we'll see a significant upside here.

I want to take a moment at this time to remind you of just the sort of journey that this company has actually made. Part of the argument that Westlake makes to investors for putting our hard-earned money to work with the company is that it works "better" than its competition - and despite what I said earlier, there is some truth to that statement.

What's more, and what the profitability metrics I mentioned do not showcase well, is the historical development from after the GFC to now - which the company has seen a staggering amount of growth, in truth. Take a look at some of these numbers.

WLK IR (WLK IR)

What I expect for Westlake is actually fairly simple and in line with most expectations both in terms of its peers and the market for basic materials in general here. The company will, as I see it, see a significant EPS decline in 2023. The expectation is for 46% from FactSet. I'd say up to 50% is likely, based on far more complex sales and macro trends.

Beyond that, I expect a stabilization - just as I do for most of the basic materials companies that I invest in. But this stabilization and reversal will not go back to the $17+ EPS levels we saw in 2025. We'll be lucky to hit $13/share at that time - at least, that's how I see it.

Challenges for Westlake to keep a close eye on would be things like quarterly and annual outlooks for specific segments. Though things like PEM trends are not company-specific, this is what I would keep an eye on. The third quarter is typically a strong quarter - the company has a seasonality with positive trends in 2 and 3Q, with negative/fewer sales in 1 and 4, with 4 usually being clearly the weakest for this and for other companies in this segment. So after 3Q, we should be in pretty good shape to forecast the remainder of the year.

I would also keep an eye on continued planned and unplanned outages. A $50M EBITDA impact, unguided, is nothing to sweep under the rug, and this is a significant variance. If this is a continuing trend, then we could mark the company down for this - but for now, the expectation is actually that these outages will normalize going into 3Q, so no more surprises here (hopefully).

Let me show you why I'm not as thrilled as others are about the company's valuation.

Westlake Valuation - Not that much appeal, even with a 14% annualized upside

I don't currently own a meaningful percentage of shares in Westlake in terms of my portfolio size, the reason for this being that I do not currently consider the company buyable. As I've said before when comparing Westlake to peers in the chemical industry, the company lacks meaningful diversification into as many fields as some of its peers have. However, it combines this lack of diversification with expertise - and this is a positive. Still, most of the companies I investing in this sector have significant scale advantages as well.

Westlake is a very lumpy, but interesting business. Given how much it grew in both -21 and -22, forecasting its valuation accurately is a very difficult business.

It is possible to say though, I believe, that the company may grow going forward, and that this growth seems pretty reliable and likely to occur. So at the right price, there is an opportunity here. But at $130/share or above, that's not enough to meet my investment criteria. Here is the company forecasted at a 5-year relevant P/E of around 13.5x.

Westlake upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

And keep in mind, that's the highest upside I see conservatively possible at this particular time. It could be far lower than this if some of the negative trends the company has seen historically hold. Conservatively, I would forecast WLK at around 10-11, and this puts the annualized RoR at no higher than 4-7% due to the low yield of only 1.5% at the current price.

That is certainly not enough to interest me. Not when there are comparatively blockbuster triple-net REITs like Realty Income (O) available at what I believe to be substantial discounts at a 5.4% yield with a relevant annualized upside of 25% and above here. That's not necessarily a call for you to look at O, but it's meant to illustrate the upsides, conservatively, that is available in some stocks here with far better dividends and fundamentals than Westlake.

And because every investment needs to be justified not just in a vacuum, but in an environment with hundreds of appealing stocks, Westlake simply isn't that attractive to me at this point in time.

The company has an overall valuation target from analysts of around $135.82, with only 3 out of 17 analysts considering the company a "BUY". Valuation modeling, such as the ones provided by services like GuruFocus considers the company a "HOLD", or Fairly valued. There isn't a whole lot of conviction to be had for a "BUY" rating for this company at this time.

I add my voice to this chorus and I would say that the company is a "HOLD" here.

In fact, if we see $132, I'll sell off what shares I do have in the company and rotate my capital into something better-valued.

Thesis

My thesis for WLK is currently:

A superb chemicals company with excellent fundamentals - possibly one of the most vertically integrated chemicals plays on the market in certain industries, and the company has world-class management.

However, based on the valuation, I reiterate my previous price target and rating for the company. There's too much uncertainty in current trends for me to go much higher here.

WLK is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $100/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm All About:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company isn't cheap or has an upside high enough to qualify as a "BUY" here.