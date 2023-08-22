Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Higher For Longer, Lower Soon, Or Same For 2 Years?

Summary

  • My interpretation is that market-based pricing is now clearly visible for the next two years.
  • The riskless reference rates like SOFR or Fed funds or short-term T-bills are all saying that the policy-setting interest rates will be somewhere above 5% and below 6% for the next two years and then begin to tail off slowly.
  • We believe that market-based prices are the most important indicator we have, and they are far superior to the prognostications of pundits and luminaries who dominate the news flow.

Uncertainty business Global finance crisis investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

Every morning at Cumberland we circulate a spreadsheet of several different interest rates, examine them for changes, and compare them with their historical paths. Below this narrative is an extract of part of the spreadsheet for August 16, 2023.

This article was written by

Comments (1)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 7:16 AM
Premium
Comments (661)
“The riskless reference rates like SOFR or Fed funds or short-term T-bills are all saying that the policy-setting interest rates will be somewhere above 5% and below 6% for the next two years and then begin to tail off slowly.”

Thanks for posting this.
I have seen other articles that confirm this.

Hard to say where this goes now; recession or credit event or both seems likely if rates stay high that long.
