Meta Can Deliver Strong Double-Digit Growth

Aug. 22, 2023 6:58 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Summary

  • Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that annualized revenue rate of Reels has jumped to $10 billion from $3 billion last fall.
  • This is reflected in the earnings report as the ad impressions have increased by a staggering 34% YoY and price per ad decreased by 16% YoY.
  • It is easier to increase price per ad compared to engagement rate of users, and we should see a good improvement in price per ad in next few quarters.
  • TikTok ban or significant restriction is highly likely in U.S. and other western markets by the next summer as the Presidential race heats up.
  • Success of Meta in Reels will have long-term impact on key metrics and should improve the bullish sentiment towards the stock, giving it better valuation multiple.

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Meta's (NASDAQ:META) recent earnings report has shown a very promising trend for the company. Mark Zuckerberg reported that the annualized revenue rate of Reels has jumped to $10 billion from $3 billion last fall. Many analysts doubted Meta's ability to

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.18K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Comments

