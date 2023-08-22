gorodenkoff

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a leading medical device company specializing in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics, and Spine. Their Mako robotic technology is the first-to-market robotic arm for knee replacement surgeries. I envision that Stryker can leverage their Mako technology to maintain their leadership in orthopedic surgeries. I believe Stryker can achieve 8%-9% organic revenue growth over the next decade. Additionally, I have confidence that Stryker will benefit from the procedure volume recovery over the next couple of years.

Procedure Volume Recovery

As knee and spine surgeries are non-essential procedures, they were suspended by hospitals during the Covid period. When the Covid period ended, procedure volumes began to recover. Starting from Q3 FY22, Stryker's management team began to note that the procedure volume recovery was underway and could extend for several years. In Q2 FY23 earnings call, Stryker's management forecasted that the elevated procedure growth would continue this year and the next. It is quite logical to assume that the pent-up demand could last for an extended period. For example, knee replacement surgery, which requires an initial assessment and a CT scan to build a virtual model of the patient's unique joint, involves a lengthy process before the actual procedure. Although knee and spine surgeries are not deemed essential, patients cannot defer these procedures for too long, as they may suffer from long-term pain.

The procedure volume recovery has already been reflected in Stryker's organic growth rate post-Covid. Their organic revenue grew by 11.9% in Q2 FY23. Stryker also indicated that the procedure volume recovery occurred not only in the US but also globally, including Europe, Australia, and Japan. I believe Stryker's revenue growth will continue to benefit from this volume recovery in the near future.

Stryker's Quarterly Results

Growth Led by Mako Robotic Technology

Stryker launched Mako Total Knee in 2017, the first robotic arm designed to assist surgeons in placing implants based on an individual patient's unique anatomy. Furthermore, Stryker is planning to introduce spine and shoulder applications for the Mako robot, expected to launch in 2024. Currently, the Mako System offers three applications for Partial Knee, Total Hip, and Total Knee procedures. Mako is the only robotic arm that supports 3D CT-based pre-operative planning. Essentially, before the surgery, Mako's 3D CT-based printing system can provide a customized virtual model for a patient's unique joint. Then, during the surgery, the Mako robotic arm can assist the surgeon in performing knee procedures.

As a primary competitor, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) launched ROSA, the Robotic Surgical Assistant and received FDA clearance for their Partial Knee System in April 2021. However, I think Zimmer is entering the market later, and their applications and 3D scan capabilities lag behind Stryker's Mako.

In Q2 FY23 earnings, Stryker's management indicated that demand for Mako remains robust with strong U.S. and international performance, and they expect Mako to drive Stryker's future growth. I agree with their management's argument, as Mako provides a unique value proposition for Stryker. When more hospitals incorporate Mako into their surgery rooms, the demand for Stryker's knee products increases, as Mako is a closed-end system that can only support Stryker's knee products. When Stryker expands Mako's applications into the shoulder and spine, it can strengthen Mako's market-leading position. I believe Mako is a key growth driver for Stryker.

Stryker versus Zimmer

Zimmer is Stryker's primary competitor. In my view, Zimmer was poorly managed before and experienced very slow growth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As illustrated in the table below, Zimmer has been lagging in the competition for an extended period.

Stryker and Zimmer's 10Ks

When compared to Zimmer, I believe Stryker boasts a superior management team, robust capital allocation strategies, and a greater focus on cutting-edge technologies such as robotic surgeries.

I anticipate that Stryker will continue to gain market share from Zimmer and other smaller players in the future, especially as they begin to roll out their Mako applications for shoulders and spines.

International Expansion Potential

Compared to other medical device companies, Stryker is underrepresented in international markets. In other words, Stryker is primarily focused on the U.S. market, which accounts for more than 70% of its group revenue. Specifically, Stryker has a limited presence in some critical markets, including China, Japan, and various emerging markets. I believe that Stryker holds significant growth potential in these international markets. However, it may take a considerable amount of time for them to establish a strong foothold in these new markets.

For each market, Stryker needs to identify the right leadership and salesforce, comply with local regulatory requirements, and provide extensive training for surgeons and nurses. All of these prerequisites require a substantial investment of time and resources.

Recent Financial Results and Guidance

Stryker announced Q2 FY23 earnings on August 3rd 2023 and they delivered very strong organic growth. My most significant takeaway from the earnings call is their belief that the heightened demand for orthopedic procedures will likely extend well into 2024. This suggests that Stryker is more likely to provide a very strong FY24 guidance in Q4 of this year.

Stryker's Q2 FY23 Earning Release

Stryker is providing guidance for organic net sales growth in the range of 9.5% to 10.5%, including slightly positive pricing for FY23, and adjusted net earnings per diluted share in the range of $10.25 to $10.45. I find this guidance quite reasonable, and I don't anticipate they will lower it in the next quarter, especially considering the backlog of procedures they mentioned.

Regarding their balance sheet, they currently hold $1.5 billion in cash & equivalents and have $12.9 billion in debts. Year-to-date, they've already paid off $200 million in debt, with $650 million left to repay for the rest of FY23. I view this debt repayment as a sound financial move, especially considering my expectation that Stryker will generate approximately $3 billion in free cash flow in FY23.

Looking ahead to the long-term, I project that Stryker can achieve 8%-9% organic revenue growth, accompanied by moderate margin expansion driven by operating leverage.

Key Risks

Spruce Point Capital Short Report: Spruce Point Capital released a short report on Stryker in April 2021. When the report was released, Stryker's stock price experienced a downturn. In hindsight, I believe that most of the arguments presented in the report were not substantiated by facts. The report criticized Stryker for its extensive acquisitions and high debt leverage, which reached nearly 5x Total Debt to EBITDA in FY20 due to $4.2 billion in acquisitions made that year. However, it's important to note that Stryker has actively deleveraged since then, with its gross leverage dropping to 3.4x in FY22. Consequently, I don't consider debt leverage to be a significant concern for Stryker.

Additionally, the short report pointed out alleged inventory management issues and a $500 million sunk cost attributed to ERP projects. Contrary to these claims, I believe that Stryker's inventory management is sound, with an inventory turnover rate of around 200 days, which is reasonable for a medical device manufacturing company. Stryker has indeed worked on unifying its ERP systems, which were the result of various acquisitions, and they temporarily delayed these projects during the COVID-19 period. In my assessment, the accounting impairment does not raise any red flags for investors.

Big Acquisitions: It is indeed true that Stryker has pursued significant acquisitions in the past. One notable example is Stryker's acquisition of Mako Surgical in 2013 for $1.65 billion. I recall that at the time, many investors questioned the management team's decision due to the hefty price tag. However, in hindsight, I believe that the Mako acquisition stands as one of the most successful deals in Stryker's history, as it has played a pivotal role in fueling Stryker's growth.

In 2020, Stryker made another significant acquisition by purchasing Wright Medical for a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion, marking the largest deal in their history. In my view, these acquisitions have been strategically sound, with the Wright Medical acquisition, in particular, strengthening Stryker's presence in the trauma and extremities business.

Valuations

In my DCF model, I assume that Stryker can achieve a 10.5% organic revenue growth rate in FY23, which aligns closely with their historical growth patterns and long-term guidance. I then project a normalized growth rate of 8.5% over the next decade. These assumptions are based on their historical performance and industry expectations.

Furthermore, I anticipate that Stryker's operating margin will expand to 25.1% by FY32, primarily due to the benefits of operating leverage. In this model, the free cash margin is calculated to reach 20% by FY32, a figure I find reasonable when compared to other companies in the medical device industry.

Stryker's DCF Model- Author's Calculation

I've projected that Stryker will experience gradual working capital improvements over the next decade, resulting in a working capital ratio of 31.6% by FY32.

Stryker's DCF Model- Author's Calculation

To calculate the discount rate, I am using the following assumptions:

Beta: 0.96. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5-year monthly data.

Risk-Free Rate of Return: 4%. I am using 10-year US government bond yield.

Expected Market Return Premium: 7%. I am using the same assumption across my models.

Cost of debt: 10%. I am using the same assumption across my models.

With these inputs, I've calculated the Weighted Average Cost of Capital to be 9.9% in my model. Discounting all the free cash flows from the firm, I estimate the total equity value to be $110 billion, leading to a fair value of $293 per share in my DCF model.

Inference

I firmly believe that the sustained elevated procedure demand will ensure Stryker's growth in FY24, and the Mako platform offers a truly unique value proposition that fuels long-term growth for the company. Given my analysis, I consider Stryker's stock price to be undervalued, and I confidently assign a 'Buy' rating to Stryker.