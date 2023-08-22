Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stryker: Procedure Volume Recovery And Mako's Leading Robotic Technology

Aug. 22, 2023 7:08 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
23 Followers

Summary

  • Stryker's robotic arm technology for knee replacement surgeries positions them as a leader in orthopedic surgeries.
  • The recovery of procedure volumes post-Covid has already contributed to Stryker's organic growth rate.
  • Stryker's Mako robotic technology is a key growth driver and offers a unique value proposition in the market.

VFX Joint and Knee Pain Augmented Reality Render. Close Up of a Person Experiencing Discomfort in a Result of Leg Trauma or Arthritis. Massaging the Muscles to Ease the Injury.

gorodenkoff

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a leading medical device company specializing in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics, and Spine. Their Mako robotic technology is the first-to-market robotic arm for knee replacement surgeries. I envision that Stryker can leverage their Mako

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
23 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.