Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corning: A Timeless Gem Poised For A Comeback

Aug. 22, 2023 8:10 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)2 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Corning is a long-standing company with a diverse portfolio of products, including display technologies, optical communications, and specialty materials.
  • The company has experienced a recent downturn in revenue and margins due to supply chain disruptions and cost inflation, but there are signs of improvement.
  • Corning may benefit from the AI boom and expects growth in its optical communications, automotive exteriors, and solar business. The stock is attractively priced and offers an appealing dividend yield.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Close up shot of group multi colors diamond on a black background

Indra Purnama/iStock via Getty Images

Call me old-fashioned, but I have a hard time with chasing growth stocks that trade at nosebleed valuations, preferring instead to stick with the tried and true over the bold and new. That's why I'd rather stick with

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.5K Followers

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 15 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dbcoin profile picture
dbcoin
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (611)
Too many segments led by EVPs making 7 figure salaries. Merge Display and Specialty Materials as they both call on the same clients (Samsung). Sell off Life Sciences as it barely makes any money; if you couldn't make money during the pandemic in this segment, then get rid of it. Also sell off Hemlock. Again, barely makes money and is at its peak desirability right now. Just confuses things and makes their supply chain and manufacturing too complex.

Keep raising prices until volume goes down more than the price rise. They claim they are best in class, so charge best in class prices, not commodity prices.

Lastly, 5G has been a bust. I barely notice any cellular improvements unless I stand right next to a tower. That was their last supposed catalyst. I doubt AI will pan out in Optical. I have held for a while and I am disappointed. I will be selling should it get into the $38 range and move elsewhere.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.99K)
Thanks for sharing your thoughts! I just added it back recently on valuation and technicals to my IRA.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.