Affirm Holdings Q4 Preview: Almost All Major Numbers Expected To Slow

Aug. 22, 2023 8:26 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Summary

  • Affirm is expected to report a non-GAAP EPS loss of 68 cents on revenue of $406 million for fiscal Q4 2023.
  • The stock has outperformed the market 3:1 in the last 5 months, but its revenue growth has slowed down and the damage maybe too big to revert.
  • Affirm's reliance on interest-bearing transactions has increased, and its active users and transactions per active customer have declined.

Against the background of a white brick wall, wooden blocks with the text BUY NOW, PAY LATER.

Sviatlana Zyhmantovich

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) will report earnings fiscal Q4 that ended June 30th, 2023, post-market on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Affirm to report a non-GAAP EPS loss 68 cents on revenue of $406 million. Should Affirm meet these numbers, it would represent a

This article was written by

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

