Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Elevator Pitch

I rate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares as a Buy.

I previously touched on investor sentiment towards Q2 Holdings and the company's inorganic growth opportunities with my earlier June 6, 2023 write-up for QTWO.

In this latest article, I upgrade my rating for QTWO to a Buy, after considering how it could potentially benefit from industry consolidation trends and the company's potential for profitability improvement. QTWO targets to have the sum of its revenue growth rate and EBITDA margin grow to 30% by the end of 2024. Separately, Q2 Holdings' actual growth might surprise on the upside, if the pace of industry consolidation for the banking and fintech industries turns out to be faster than expected.

Positive Earnings Surprise For Recent Quarter

Q2 Holdings' normalized earnings per share or EPS jumped by +186% YoY from $0.07 in the second quarter of 2022 to $0.20 for the most recent quarter. QTWO's actual Q2 2023 bottom line exceeded the Wall Street analysts' consensus non-GAAP adjusted EPS forecast of $0.13 by +52%.

The company's Q2 2023 financial results were released on August 2, and the sell-side's consensus full-year FY 2023 normalized EPS projection for Q2 Holdings was raised by +10% in the past one month.

Q2 Holdings' massive earnings beat and the significant upward revision to QTWO's fiscal 2023 consensus forecasts are worthy paying attention to. It is clear that the market has underestimated the tailwinds relating to industry consolidation and QTWO's ability to expand the company's profit margins. These two topics will be discussed in the subsequent sections of this article.

Industry Consolidation

QTWO is a beneficiary of industry consolidation, which could potentially allow the company to achieve faster than expected growth going forward.

QTWO specifically emphasized at the company's Q2 2023 results briefing on August 2 that it "landed a solid mix of deals" in the recent quarter, which included "an expansion with a top 100 U.S. bank" which "was recently acquired by a large bank holding company." More mergers & acquisitions in the banking industry going forward are expected to have a positive impact on Q2 Holdings' growth outlook.

An April 20, 2023 article published by The Economist predicted that "America will soon see a wave of bank mergers" due to "cheap valuations and a stricter rulebook." Separately, McKinsey made a case for an acceleration in the pace of consolidation for the US banking industry with its November 8, 2022 report which highlighted that there are over "4,000 banks" in the US market with most of the smaller players being constrained in terms of digital-related investments. As such, it is safe to assume that there will continue to be meaningful M&A activity in the US banking space for the foreseeable future.

At the Morgan Stanley (MS) Financials & Payments Conference on June 14 this year, Q2 Holdings emphasized that "we tend to add more users" when its banking clients are involved in M&As. It is natural that the demand for digital banking solutions provided by QTWO will increase as more banks grow in size via either acquisitions or mergers, as smaller banks lack the financial capacity to make significant investments associated with digitalization.

Separately, it isn't just the banking industry that is undergoing consolidation. Q2 Holdings highlighted at its recent second quarter earnings call that "there's going to be lots of opportunity for consolidation across the fintech landscape."

QTWO is in a pretty good financial position to buy over smaller fintech companies to drive its future growth, as and when such M&A opportunities emerge. The company has delivered positive normalized earnings for every year since FY 2017, and its cash and investments amounting to $280 million as of end-June are equivalent to almost 6 years of Q2 Holdings' consensus FY 2023 normalized net profit estimate. Also, 1H 2023 represents the first time that QTWO has been free cash flow positive in the first half of the year.

In a nutshell, the consolidation of the banking and fintech industries are positive growth drivers for Q2 Holdings.

Profit Margin Expansion Potential

The Q2 2023 EBITDA and EBIT for QTWO surpassed the market's consensus financial forecasts by +16% and +26%, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data. Q2 Holdings' profitability had improved by a larger extent than what the market expected. As an illustration, QTWO's normalized gross profit margin expanded by +290 basis points from 51.3% for Q2 2022 to 54.2% in Q2 2023.

Q2 Holdings attributed the company's profit margin improvement in the recent quarter to the "improved cost scaling to revenue" (i.e. positive operating leverage effects), "the effective utilization of our global workforce" and "enhanced productivity" at its Q2 2023 results call.

But QTWO has yet to fully realize its potential for margin expansion. At its most recent quarterly earnings briefing, Q2 Holdings stressed that it expects to achieve the "Rule of 30 (the sum of revenue growth rate and EBITDA margin) at some point at the end of 2024" which will be "vastly weighted towards EBITDA expansion."

The current consensus FY 2023 top line expansion and EBITDA margin estimates for QTWO are +10.4% and +11.7% (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively. This implies that there is substantial room for Q2 Holdings to report significantly higher profit margins next year. An example of a medium-term profitability enhancement lever is cloud migration; Q2 Holdings began the process of cloud migration in 2022 and it expects to compete this by 2025.

Closing Thoughts

I have a positive view of Q2 Holdings' prospects, taking into account growth opportunities relating to industry consolidation and the company's profit margin improvement potential. This prompted me to raise my rating for QTWO from a Hold earlier to a Buy now.