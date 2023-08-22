Focus On The Positive Rates Of Change
Summary
- Stocks rebounded with technology names leading the charge, despite soaring long-term interest rates.
- Higher long-term interest rates can compete with stocks, but the damage is mitigated if there are better growth expectations.
- Chairman Powell's speech in Jackson Hole may impact the market, but the Fed's track record in forecasting is unreliable.
Stocks rebounded from three weeks of selling yesterday with the mega-cap technology names leading the charge. That is not what I expected to see, as this market pullback runs its course, but it is better than watching the major market indexes decline further. Corrections can occur through price or time, and this one is likely to be a combination of both. The most impressive aspect of yesterday’s performance was that it occurred in the face of soaring long-term interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to a new high of 4.34%, which is a yield not seen since 2007.
This runs counter to the latest round of warnings from the bear camp. Higher long-term interest rates provide more competition for stocks in terms of risk-free returns, and they also devalue the long-term earnings streams of growth stocks. Yet if rates are rising because of better growth expectations, which is my base case, then both can increase. That is what we saw yesterday, and if it continues it will once again leave bears empty-handed.
The next hurdle for the market will be Chairman Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole on Friday, and there are growing fears that he will drop another hawkish sledgehammer on the stock market by implying that the Fed’s benchmark rate will remain higher for longer. First, if that is the expectation then it should largely be priced into markets. Second, he has no more clue as to where the Fed funds rate will be in six months than anyone else does. Nor do any of the other talking heads on the committee.
For evidence of that fact, look no further than the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections, which is updated each quarter. It has a horrible track record over a rolling 12-month period, largely because it is compromised by the fact that Fed officials tend to forecast what they want to see, based on past policy moves. The Fed is also obsessed with managing expectations. The bottom line is that the core rate of inflation should continue to decline, based on the incoming high-frequency data, which is what will ultimately dictate Fed policy. The Cleveland Fed’s forecast has the core falling to an annualized run rate of 3% in the third quarter, based on the Fed’s preferred measure (PCE).
This is a continuation of the positive rate of change we have seen since inflation peaked last summer, and it should allow the Fed to start moving away from restrictive monetary policy during the first half of next year. I see the neutral rate for Fed funds at approximately 3.5%. That would be bullish for risk assets.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
