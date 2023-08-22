Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Rising Interest Rate Freight Train Is Coming For The Economy

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.95K Followers

Summary

  • Rising interest rates are threatening to turn the economy and markets upside down after 14 years of zero-interest rate policies.
  • Interest rates are skyrocketing, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting 7.48% this week.
  • These higher rates have largely been driven by inflation and out-of-control government deficit spending.
  • Higher interest rates have significant implications for real estate, autos, banks, tech, and the stock market at large, posing risks and creating opportunities for investors.

Red train on tracks in Alberta, Canada

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

"In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of (US) governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management."

-Fitch

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.95K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFSUX, VMFXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (21)

Orion1963 profile picture
Orion1963
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (1.24K)
It's almost as if the market is beginning to understand that 100's of billions (trillions) U.S. politicians continue to 'print' for corrupt foreign countries and The Inflation Reduction (read fire hose of money sprayed at anything with 'green" in the title) isn't going to 'tighten' monetary policy, in the real world.

Thus, more debt and continued inflation (debasement of the dollar's purchasing power) for as far as the human mind can contemplate. I.e. higher yields required.
jef.holtmyer profile picture
jef.holtmyer
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (1.22K)
In short, this is just a political play. First you gain favor, by giving people that do not understand money and that they cannot manage. You demonize those that will not lend to these people for not giving them what they cannot pay for in the end. Then when the money is all gone you blame someone else for the fact that the new things the people bought on credit are being forcibly returned. If inflation gets out of hand in the process, SO MUCH THE BETTER. After all the hole point is to drive society into bankruptcy. It is a simple recipe, you will find it in every book that has been published on how to drive an country into Communism or Fascism. This is done by making promises that you do not intend to keep and stirring up the injustice to start a civil war. Quite cheeky actually. The problem is that it can work and with high inflation you are only removing money that would otherwise be sent in welfare checks to those people.
D
Derf
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (2.47K)
Consumers are increasingly raiding their 401k's.
fortune.com/...
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (2.06K)
But the consumer continues to spend as the labor market remains robust. Plus the Fed is not reducing it's balance sheet at any meaningful pace. The Fed has underestimated lagging rate effects. Measly .25% hikes isn't going to get it done
M
MichaelW_R
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (1.38K)
@Ramon_13 If .25 % increases are not going to get it done, I do not think that Mr. Market is prepared for the pain that will result from faster interest rate increases - though they MAY be necessary!!
Mark Chapman profile picture
Mark Chapman
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (921)
Bond yields are rising due to the selloff in the yuan and the chinese central bank defending its currency. That’s why the dollar is well bid…. Otherwise wouldn’t you expect the dollar to tank if all this doom and gloom vigilante stuff actually mattered?
j
jbosch1066
Today, 10:05 AM
Premium
Comments (36)
my house makes more money than I do working. and now muni pays more than the interest on the house. I wouldn't compare high yield muni to mmf, but enjoy the article. 125 k of local muni bonds currently covers all the RE tax too. the yield is good for savers and the cash flows are useful and offer a moderate (muted) return with an acceptable risk profile for a long term investor who is in it for the coupons. higher yields are an opportunity for patient, regular people. those with aggressive consumer habits and short term thinking could get bit.
M
MichaelW_R
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (1.38K)
Spot on article Logan - well said!! One narrative that bears watching are many of the recent labor contracts where we are seeing fairly large % increases in labor rates over multiple years. This must have the Fed very concerned. Personally when I read this article, and many others, I visualize Paul Volker's 1980-1982 battle with inflation. Should that event occur today most US citizens are not prepared for that level of pain. Societal pressure will be immense as citizens finances crumble. I shudder to think how this might play out in today's society.
69179
Today, 9:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (47)
Unparalleled federal deficits.
Pressure on Social Security and Medicare Trust Funds.
Where does it end?
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (680)
@69179 when BOTH parties get some courage.
smokyy profile picture
smokyy
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (979)
9% mortgage soon
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (3.11K)
@smokyy Okay a 9% mortgage. In the late 1970's mortgage even higher then 9% BUT home prices were in line with salaries (for the most part) now if mortgage rates hit 9% and above then home prices have to take not a hair cut BUT a serious crew cut!! Just Sayin!
K
Kwheelock1
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (532)
At 89 I have experienced interest rates from under 2% percent to 19% (1981). I have read ‘expert’ opinions, then and now, about how the United States will sustain high interest rates indefinitely. This I have not experienced. My instinct is that interest rates will ease over the coming year. I would even wager on 5% 30-year mortgage rates by December, 2024.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (3.11K)
@Kwheelock1 Maybe you are right Senior??-------BUT the trend in interest rates for the next 30 years is "Up, UP and away,TWA"!!
Volharden Research profile picture
Volharden Research
Today, 10:31 AM
Premium
Comments (214)
@Kwheelock1 we had 9% mortgages for nearly 10 years back in the Volcker era. Indefinitely no but assuming this all corrects itself in 1-2 years also is far from a guarantee.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 9:38 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.56K)
Excellent summary Logan, I real shot of reality in this environment. Our debt being so high , do you see rates stabilizing soon? It seems the housing bubble needs to come down. southeast home prices are still extremely high.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 9:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (3.01K)
@JoeMonte a lot of things need to happen for the economy to get back to equilibrium. If we get a recession and inflation isn't seen as a threat anymore I think the 10-year goes back to 4% or so, maybe a bit less. 0% rates seem to be dead and gone worldwide.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 9:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.56K)
@Logan Kane Thanks for the reply.
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 10:12 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.62K)
@Logan Kane I am doing deep thinking about what positions in my portfolio to SELL, and where to put the money.
REITs get a bad rap when articles discuss how inflation will destroy them, yet they can, and do, raise their rents. Most have CPI adjustments built into their leases.
I own no growth-y stocks, so that's easy.
I was thinking about a muni bond fund, as you pointed out.They could lose value for years if rates continue to climb, while paying a larger and larger dividend. Perhaps I need to find a short term muni fund...
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.98K)
It’s refreshing to see things finally starting to return to normal. The past 15 years of Fed- induced fantasy is finally coming to an end, none too soon.
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (680)
@fastmph I enjoyed it;)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.