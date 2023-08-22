Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recent HUYA Buyback Authorization Could Close The Massive Discount To Net Cash

Aug. 22, 2023 10:17 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)
Noor Darwish profile picture
Noor Darwish
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • HUYA is still deeply undervalued with a 62% discount to net current asset value, 58% discount to net cash, and an absurdly negative enterprise value of -$628M.
  • I wrote a previous article outlining the undervaluation, and shared my entry and exit points with my readers, with a total profit of 61% on the trade last year.
  • Management is finally showing an effort to close the discount, with the recent announcement of a $100M share buyback authorization, representing 20% of the stock's market cap.
  • Share buybacks would be immediately accretive by increasing the company's share of net cash, and boost underlying NCAV per share by reducing outstanding share count and increasing NCAV per share.
  • Q2 earnings show continued marginal profitability, ensuring that the underlying asset value is stable while we wait for a convergence between stock price and asset value.

Flag of China on dark blue background

da-kuk

HUYA Still Deeply Undervalued Based on Net Current Asset Value (NCAV), Net Cash, and Negative Enterprise Value

I wrote an article in October 2022 rating HUYA a "Strong Buy" when shares were at $1.98, on the basis that enterprise value was absurdly negative

This article was written by

Noor Darwish profile picture
Noor Darwish
1.7K Followers
Noor Darwish is Founder and Managing Director at Crescent Capital, a sharia-compliant real estate private equity firm that invests in commercial real estate. Noor has $250M in real estate acquisitions experience at Essential Properties Realty Trust, and holds $2.3M in real estate in his personal portfolio. He was formerly a management consultant at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he worked on real estate strategy for multi-billion dollar real estate portfolios. He holds a B.S. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University. Noor covers and invests in companies trading at substantial discounts to their net asset value or liquidation value. Noor recently moved to Puerto Rico to take advantage of its 0% capital gains tax rate on equities and cryptocurrencies as part of the Act 60 program, and encourages the Seeking Alpha audience expecting significant capital gains in the coming years to speak with tax professionals to see if the program makes sense for you.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jeff Boyd profile picture
Jeff Boyd
Today, 10:40 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.41K)
Wasn't aware of that rule regarding stock buybacks. Isn't BABA buying stock? I don't think they've fallen that much.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.