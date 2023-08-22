mtcurado

In February, I believed that earnings trends for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were reversing as the company saw huge pressure on fourth quarter earnings, due to lower price realizations and inflationary pressures being evident.

Net capital spending seen in 2023 was only set to stabilize production, as these investments and lower earnings hurt the cash flows in a huge way, after 2022 earnings were clearly not sustainable as the world dealt with high energy prices in the wake of the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

An expected earnings decline was seen in the first half of 2023, but a recent rally in energy prices might halt the earnings declines, as Conoco is well-positioned to grow production and keep handing out money to its investors.

About Conoco

ConocoPhillips obviously does not require a big introduction, but the major was well-capitalized when the world grappled with the pandemic in 2020, a time when many shale players found themselves in financial stress when oil prices even turned negative in a historical price move. The company flexed its financial muscles during that period of time, as it acquired Concho Resources to add reserves, production and cost-effective operations.

A mere $30 stock has risen to $127 in November 2022, as the downbeat sentiment tuned in its entirety following very strong oil price developments. In a disastrous year 2020, Conoco posted a mere $19 million in revenues, on which an operating loss of $3 billion was reported. 2021 was a completely different year as revenues rose to $48 billion on which operating profits were reported at $12 billion, supporting an earnings number of $6 per share.

Revenues rose to $63 billion in the first three quarters of 2022, with operating profits reported at $15 billion, as earnings were trending close to $16 per share. These windfall earnings made that net debt fell to just $6 billion, allowing the company to hike the dividend by 11% to $0.51 per share and deliver on huge share buybacks as well.

With earnings under sequential pressure during 2022, I was fearful to apply the $16 per share earnings numbers as a run rate in the investment case, calling it non-sustainable. Believing realistic earnings might normally trend closer to $5-$7 per share, an 18-25 times earnings multiple felt a bit rich, although that the balance sheet was strong, as was the track record.

In the end, the company generated $82 billion in sales in 2022 as fourth quarter earnings fell to $3.2 billion, still trending above $10 per share. Trading at $110 per share, I noted that shares looked impressive, certainly as long as Conoco could hold onto double-digit earnings per share numbers, although cash flow conversion would become a small issue.

This came as the company guided for 2023 capital spending at $11 billion, set to surpass depreciation charges by $3 billion (equal to about a quarter of prevailing earnings), with production seen flattish at 1.78 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

Operating Stagnant

Forwarding in the six months since February, shares of Conoco have, on a net basis, ticked up from $110 to $117 per share, most due to a recent rally as shares have largely traded around the $100 mark in spring.

In May, Conoco posted first quarter earnings of $2.9 billion, with earnings still trending close to $10 per share, as the company upped the full year production target to 1.79 million barrels of oil-equivalents.

Later that month, Conoco announced that it acquired a remaining 50% stake in Surmont from TotalEnergies in a $3 billion deal, a deal set to close in the second half of this year. The deal furthermore calls for $325 million in contingency payments, with the deal set to produce $600 million in annual free cash flows based on oil prices of $60 per barrel from 2024 onwards. With the oil sands being high on emissions, the deal raises some eyebrows from an ESG stance as these are among the worst forms of oil production, although Conoco claims to reduce many emissions with existing and new technologies.

In August, Conoco posted second quarter earnings of $2.2 billion, equal to $1.84 per share as WTI prices traded in a $65-$80 per barrel in the second quarter, now trading actually above the higher end of the range in the low $80s. Amidst another strong production number, the company now sees full year production in excess of 1.80 million barrels of oil-equivalent. Net debt ticked up to $9.6 billion amidst lower earnings, continued returns to investors and net capital investments; still hardly an issue with EBITDA (even based on the softer second quarter) surpassing $20 billion per annum.

With earnings power now seen at $7.50 per share on an annual basis, that decline in earnings comes as expected. There are some green shoots however as well, and that is that production is exceeding the outlook for two quarters in a row, and moreover that recently prices of energy have ticked up again, setting the company up for a sequential earnings recovery in the third quarter in all likelihood.

And Now?

The truth is that after a tougher first half of the year, signs of improvements are seen and that has been reflected in the share price, which rose some 15% over the past two months. Right here, Conoco still looks fairly valued, but not necessarily greatly attractive, as it still reports above average earnings, used to grow the business and please investors at the same time.