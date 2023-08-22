Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stock Market Rally Coming? And Investing In 2024

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Since the beginning of August, the stock market has come under pressure.
  • The surge in the most hated sectors last year has been the main driver of this year’s broad market performance.
  • The current outperformance of Technology, Discretionary, and Communications will end.

Wall Street Sign in New York With American Flags in the Background

tunart

Is a stock market rally coming? I think that is most likely the case. However, to understand why, we must review what we said at the beginning of July in "Complacency Seems Overly Complacent."

With bullish optimism quickly returning

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.22K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

billpeace65 profile picture
billpeace65
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (850)
Another great article from Lanceman. Be sure to watch his videos on the Wealtheon YouTube channel. He is a straight shooter and chart master.

$TLT will be the trade for 2024.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.