The 10-Year Treasury Rate May Be Heading Over 5%

The 10-Year Treasury rate has exploded higher in recent weeks and may still have much further to climb. The yield moved above its October highs on Aug. 21, rising to 4.34%, its highest in a decade, and could reach 5% over the next several weeks.

Several factors are currently driving higher rates at the long end of the curve. One is the massive debt that the US government plans to issue. Another reason is that rates in Japan are rising after the Bank of Japan decided to increase the ceiling on its 10-year note to 1% from 50 bps. Japan's accommodative monetary policy has acted as an anchor helping to keep rates globally planted lower. Finally, growth in the US has been much more robust than expected, despite all of the rate hikes, and that could be a sign that the economy is just running at a much higher neutral rate than previously believed.

A Path to 5%

If you look at the 10-year rate from a purely technical standpoint, it could be heading to around 5.05% on a conservative basis or 5.65% when viewing it more aggressively. The pattern formed over the last several months appears to be a bull flag, a continuation pattern of the previous move higher.

High Core Inflation Rate

But also from a fundamental perspective, since 1961, the US 10-year typically trades above the core PCE y/y inflation rate. There have only been a few occasions the 10-year rate fell below the core PCE rate in 1974 and 1975. The other time was a fractional move below in 2011 and 2012, and 2016. The current period since 2020 has not only seen the 10-year rate trade below core PCE by the most significant amount but the most extended length of time. How high the 10-year rate needs to rise from here will primarily depend on the path of core inflation and how quickly it continues to come down.

The Velocity of M2 is Rising

Additionally, over 10-year Treasury rates tend to trade with the velocity of money, just a simple ratio of nominal GDP divided by the money supply. In this case, the broadest measure of the velocity of money, or the velocity of MZM, has tended to have the strongest relationship with the 10-year Treasury rate. Now, MZM is no longer calculated as of the end of 2020. But since the year 2000, the velocity of M2, for the most part, followed the path of the velocity of MZM, and what the velocity of M2 shows us is the pace at which money passes through the economy is rising, something it hasn't done in many years.

In its simplest form, the supply of M2 is shrinking while nominal GDP growth is rising, which tells us that the velocity of M2 or money, in general, is increasing; therefore, rates are rising. As long as we remain in a period where the velocity of M2 is pushing higher, it seems likely that momentum in Treasury rates will continue to go higher.

One reason the M2 money supply is falling is that Bank deposits are falling; M2 money supply bank deposits track each other closely over time, suggesting that the recent turn higher in the M2 money supply isn't likely to last and may flatten out or turn lower from here again. As long as the economy remains solid and nominal growth continues to outpace growth in M2, then it seems probable that the velocity of M2 will increase again in the third quarter. The bond market may be anticipating that velocity increase, so rates are rising to accommodate that.

While, in this case, the velocity of money doesn't tell us exactly where rates should be, it tells us that the dollars are circulating through the economy quickly, and there's great demand for goods and services. But with the money supply shrinking at the moment, it's creating a scenario of rising prices, which suggests that inflation will likely be sticking around until the money supply and economic growth come back into balance.

The Fed is trying to deal with the demand side of the equation by raising rates and slowing economic growth. But given the size of nominal GDP growth, the US economy may require the creation of more money supply at this point to bring supply and demand back into balance.

The recent 10-year rise may have to do with more structural changes to the economy and may reflect a market accepting that rates may be permanently higher for longer due to higher economic growth rates and slower growth in the money supply. This is likely to have broad impacts on valuations across many asset classes, including lower valuation for stocks, unless earnings growth rates can compensate for the higher risk-free rate of return.