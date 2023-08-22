The 10-Year Treasury Rate May Be Heading Over 5%
Summary
- The 10-Year Treasury rate has surged to its highest level in a decade and could reach 5%.
- Factors driving higher rates include increased US government debt issuance and rising rates in Japan.
- Technical and fundamental indicators suggest that the 10-Year rate could continue to rise, impacting asset valuations.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The 10-Year Treasury rate has exploded higher in recent weeks and may still have much further to climb. The yield moved above its October highs on Aug. 21, rising to 4.34%, its highest in a decade, and could reach 5% over the next several weeks.
Several factors are currently driving higher rates at the long end of the curve. One is the massive debt that the US government plans to issue. Another reason is that rates in Japan are rising after the Bank of Japan decided to increase the ceiling on its 10-year note to 1% from 50 bps. Japan's accommodative monetary policy has acted as an anchor helping to keep rates globally planted lower. Finally, growth in the US has been much more robust than expected, despite all of the rate hikes, and that could be a sign that the economy is just running at a much higher neutral rate than previously believed.
A Path to 5%
If you look at the 10-year rate from a purely technical standpoint, it could be heading to around 5.05% on a conservative basis or 5.65% when viewing it more aggressively. The pattern formed over the last several months appears to be a bull flag, a continuation pattern of the previous move higher.
High Core Inflation Rate
But also from a fundamental perspective, since 1961, the US 10-year typically trades above the core PCE y/y inflation rate. There have only been a few occasions the 10-year rate fell below the core PCE rate in 1974 and 1975. The other time was a fractional move below in 2011 and 2012, and 2016. The current period since 2020 has not only seen the 10-year rate trade below core PCE by the most significant amount but the most extended length of time. How high the 10-year rate needs to rise from here will primarily depend on the path of core inflation and how quickly it continues to come down.
The Velocity of M2 is Rising
Additionally, over 10-year Treasury rates tend to trade with the velocity of money, just a simple ratio of nominal GDP divided by the money supply. In this case, the broadest measure of the velocity of money, or the velocity of MZM, has tended to have the strongest relationship with the 10-year Treasury rate. Now, MZM is no longer calculated as of the end of 2020. But since the year 2000, the velocity of M2, for the most part, followed the path of the velocity of MZM, and what the velocity of M2 shows us is the pace at which money passes through the economy is rising, something it hasn't done in many years.
In its simplest form, the supply of M2 is shrinking while nominal GDP growth is rising, which tells us that the velocity of M2 or money, in general, is increasing; therefore, rates are rising. As long as we remain in a period where the velocity of M2 is pushing higher, it seems likely that momentum in Treasury rates will continue to go higher.
One reason the M2 money supply is falling is that Bank deposits are falling; M2 money supply bank deposits track each other closely over time, suggesting that the recent turn higher in the M2 money supply isn't likely to last and may flatten out or turn lower from here again. As long as the economy remains solid and nominal growth continues to outpace growth in M2, then it seems probable that the velocity of M2 will increase again in the third quarter. The bond market may be anticipating that velocity increase, so rates are rising to accommodate that.
While, in this case, the velocity of money doesn't tell us exactly where rates should be, it tells us that the dollars are circulating through the economy quickly, and there's great demand for goods and services. But with the money supply shrinking at the moment, it's creating a scenario of rising prices, which suggests that inflation will likely be sticking around until the money supply and economic growth come back into balance.
The Fed is trying to deal with the demand side of the equation by raising rates and slowing economic growth. But given the size of nominal GDP growth, the US economy may require the creation of more money supply at this point to bring supply and demand back into balance.
The recent 10-year rise may have to do with more structural changes to the economy and may reflect a market accepting that rates may be permanently higher for longer due to higher economic growth rates and slower growth in the money supply. This is likely to have broad impacts on valuations across many asset classes, including lower valuation for stocks, unless earnings growth rates can compensate for the higher risk-free rate of return.
TRY READING THE MARKETS
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, and looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)
... and take the 30-year AAA muni with it!!?!?!?