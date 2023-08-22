Scott Olson

It is the final big week of earnings for the S&P 500. DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) issued a dismal guide after noting that shrink was a significant issue in its second quarter while Zoom (ZM) shares traded higher on Tuesday morning after reporting a solid EPS beat and raise.

Looking ahead, all eyes are already on what Nvidia (NVDA) has in store, not only for what it will deliver on its top and bottom lines but also where CEO Jensen Wong sees the AI market heading in the coming quarters. Recall, it was just three months ago when the mega-cap tech stock issued perhaps the most bullish revenue guidance figure in recent memory, helping the semiconductor industry surge to new heights. Surely, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) will move in response to Jensen and then Jay (Powell) later this week.

I have a hold rating on VOO from June as it remains pricey on valuation, and momentum has waned amid a volatile period on the calendar. For background, VOO is an S&P 500 tracking ETF with very low costs, high liquidity, and a yield near 1.5%.

Earnings on Tap: NVDA the Highlight Wednesday Night

Earnings Whispers

NVDA Implied Earnings Move: 10%

ORATS

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, with the theme of "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy," will only add to potential volatility this week - particularly after the Chairman's speech Friday morning. I will issue a full preview of what I think Jay will have to say later this week. For now, it is clear that monetary policy hinges on the growth outlook and what inflation trends show in the coming weeks. Before the September 20 FOMC gathering, voting committee members must have a bit of uneasiness about how strong recent economic data has been.

It is all borne out in the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model, which shows growth humming along at a clip of nearly 6%. I expect that percentage to come down, and I assert that the market knows that, so VOO likely reflects current growth maybe in the 2% to 3% range. That is still a far cry from recessionary levels expected as recently as a few months ago. As such, economists no longer expect any quarters of GDP contraction.

Q3 GDP Growth Model Off the Charts

Atlanta Federal Reserve

Economists See A Slowdown, Not A Recession

Goldman Sachs

One of the primary reasons why I have a hold rating on VOO right now is the appeal of default-risk-free Treasuries today. While the 2-year remains near 5% - a rate we have seen before in this cycle - longer-term yields are now at their highest levels in years. The 30-year rate recently rose above 4.4% while the less talked about 20-year Treasury rate rose above 4.6%.

In terms of real yields, that puts the 20-year bond at an inflation-adjusted rate of nearly 2.2%. Still, long-term investors should stick mainly with stocks for long-term growth as even a 20x P/E on the VOO implies a real earnings yield of 5% annually.

Treasury Yields Jump Big Since Mid-July, Pressuring VOO

Koyfin Charts

Rates Volatility: Highest Since July 9

TradingView

Speaking of inflation, breakeven inflation rates are now in consolidation mode after rising from lower levels in May. The 10-year breakeven rate is near 2.35% with higher consumer price increases seen in the 5-10-year stretch and just 2.25% annual inflation now through 2028. That is good news for savers, who can now earn real rates of return north of 2% in money market funds and Treasury bills and notes.

Inflation Breakevens Holding After A Summer Rise

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Another key risk for VOO today is what is happening in the world's second-largest economy. China's real estate market has come under major pressure care of turmoil with Country Garden and other real estate developers. As a result of a weak reopening and a stern stance by President Xi Jinping, the FXI China ETF has plunged this month, undoubtedly pressuring large-cap US stocks, many of which have a significant presence in China. Just this week, VOO notched fresh relative highs versus FXI year to date. But a solid earnings report out of Baidu (BIDU) on Tuesday helped FXI bounce.

China Stocks Plunge Amid Real Estate Turmoil, VOO Outperforms in August

StockCharts.com

I have written before about how expensive large-cap domestic equities are, trading near 19 times forward earnings estimates. The current PEG is near 1.9, with long-term earnings growth of 9-10% expected. That is a steep premium to US SMID caps as well as ex-US equities. So, my portfolio is allocated with an overweight to those cheaper areas.

S&P Index Valuations

Yardeni Research

The Technical Take

While I am concerned about VOO's current valuation, there's reason for near-term bulls to hope for a rebound. Notice in the chart below that VOO has bounced at a key support level. The $397 price was the high from a year ago. The August 2022 bear market rally peaked precisely at its 200-day moving average, and while the current price is more than 5% above that long-term trend indicator line, we could see further upside.

The problem, in my view, is that volatility often comes about once the calendar flips to September. A date with VOO's 200-day moving average could ultimately be in play to shake out any weak longs. Moreover, a break of an uptrend support line on VOO's RSI momentum at the top of the chart is not a sanguine sign.

Bigger picture, the bullish rounded bottom notched over the back half of last year and in early 2023 appears like a solid low, in my opinion. I would watch for some possible selling pressure on an approach of VOO's 50dma in the $408 to $409 area.

VOO: Bearish Momentum Trend Break, Key Support Tested This Week

StockCharts.com

Bearish Trends Through September For VOO

Equity Clock

The Bottom Line

With several key company-specific and macro events in the near-term and weak August price action, I see more volatility ahead, but I am not overly bearish to issue a sell on VOO. Being overweight a short-duration Treasury fund and waiting to buy a late Q3 dip on VOO appears prudent today.