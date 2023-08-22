Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Tides are the daily rise and fall of sea level at any given place. The pull of the Moon's gravity on Earth is the primary cause of tides and the pull of the Sun's gravity on Earth is the secondary cause. Most ocean waves are caused by winds. A wave is the transfer of energy through matter. A wave that travels across miles of ocean is traveling energy, not water. Ocean waves transfer energy from wind to the water. - Flexi

Introduction

"Looking toward the sea from land, it may appear that the ocean is a stagnant place. But this is far from the truth-the ocean is constantly in motion. Water is propelled around the globe in sweeping currents, waves transfer energy across entire ocean basins, and tides reliably flood and ebb every single day. But why does this occur? Ocean movement is created by the governing principles of physics and chemistry. Friction, drag, and density all come into play when describing the nature of a wave, the movement of a current, or the ebb of a tide. Ocean motion is influenced by occurrences here on Earth that are familiar, like heat changes and wind. It also requires a shift in perspective to encompass the movement of planets, the Moon, and the Sun. Though it appears we live on a stable and stationary planet, we are, in fact, whipping through space around the Sun in an orbit and spinning on an axis. This planetary movement has a strong effect on how oceans move. While the ocean as we know it has been in existence since the beginning of humanity, the familiar currents that help stabilize our climate may now be threatened. (From "OCEAN" in Smithsonian)

I grew up in a harbor named Pohang until Middle school. One day, on the way to school, I wanted to go to the lighthouse, connected by a lifted road from land.

Tides went over the road but several raised concrete standings allowed me to go forward step by step. In the middle of the road, however, a Big Wave came and pushed me into the sea. I barely swam (with shoes and the book bag) to land. I had to go home, instead of school.

I successfully witnessed how fast tides are, and how powerful waves are. In the beginning quote, the difference between tides and waves is explained scientifically. In this piece, I'd like to reference tides for the movements of the TDI while referencing Waves for the maneuvers of the S&P 500 Index (or the Economy).

The Economy

The S&P 500 and the U.S. economy, as a Big Wave, have held up persistently well since the end of July. It no doubt was an exceptionally high mark.

There was some knee-jerk selling in response to some hawkish-sounding headlines from the Federal Reserve minutes, released on Aug 16, 2:00 p.m. ET.

Most investors expected the sticking inflation, requiring further tightening of monetary policy. In my opinion, the minutes were simply an excuse for the sell-off: It was a profit-taking of the market surge in the last part of July.

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow was updated and was estimating 5.8% real GDP growth in the third quarter, up from 5.0% previously. That news created some rate hike worry in the Treasury market. As a consequence, the equity market softened temporarily.

As Reported on August 18:

"The stock market had a mixed showing today. Early selling sent the S&P 500 to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks while the Nasdaq slid to a ten-week low. The major indices started to nudge higher, though, around mid-morning on no news. There was a sharp, brief move higher in the last 10 minutes of trading that drove the Nasdaq into positive territory for the only time this session. Ultimately, the S&P 500 closed flat, the Nasdaq fell 0.2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The Russell 2000 had a slight performance edge, gaining 0.5% today. Initial weakness was driven by losses in mega-cap stocks, worries about China after property developer Evergrande filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., and carryover downside momentum after the persistent selling in August. Shortly after the open, decliners led advancers by an 11-to-10 margin at the NYSE and a 5-to-4 margin at the Nasdaq. By the close, advancers had a 5-to-4 lead over decliners at the NYSE and an 11-to-10 lead at the Nasdaq. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green. Energy (+0.9%) led the pack while communication services (-1.0%) brought up the rear." (source)

The S&P 500 (SPY) as Wave

Table 1: The S&P 500 Index (Jul 28, 2023 - Aug 11, 2023) 07/28/23 4,582.23 * * 08/01/23 4,576.73 -0.12% * 08/02/23 4,513.39 -1.38% * 08/03/23 4,501.89 -0.25% * 08/04/23 4,478.03 -0.53% -2.27% 08/07/23 4,518.44 0.90% * 08/08/23 4,499.38 -0.42% * 08/09/23 4,467.71 -0.70% * 08/10/23 4,468.83 0.03% * 08/11/23 4,464.05 -0.11% -0.31% 08/14/23 4,489.72 0.58% * 08/15/23 4,437.86 -1.16% * 08/16/23 4,404.33 -0.76% * 08/17/23 4,370.36 -0.77% * 08/18/23 4,369.71 -0.01% -2.11% Total Drawdown -4.70% NOTE Author Made Table, Data Source Is Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

As shown in Table 1, the U.S. economy didn't sink noticeably for three weeks, recording only -4.7% from Jul 28 to Aug 18 via 1) -2.27% (Jul 28 - Aug 04), 2) -0.31% (from Aug 04 - Aug 11), and 3) -2.11 (from Aug 11 - Aug 18). We have enough room to touch -20%, the threshold of a recession.

Hence, we must be relaxed on the issue of a correction, but we cannot. Why? We should hear the noisy shout from the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index).

The S&P 500 on the Weight (of Prices) Domain vs. the TDI on the PPO Domain

The diversity between the Economy represented by the S&P 500 Index and the TDI has noticeably widened every week.

In July, the economy and the S&P 500 Index were much better than most market participations believed.

I called for a correction two weeks ago (on Aug 04), primarily depending on the TDI. The focus of the TDI is to abstract the delicate pattern of motions, by suppressing their very important ingredient, prices.

As a result, the TDI is on the PPO (Paper-And-Pencil-Only) domain, not on the Weight (of Prices) domain. The former depicts Tides, while the latter draws Waves.

We are now at a juncture of the straight line toward a bear market, led by Tides, or a graceful contour landing of a bull plateau, helped by Waves.

To get the definition of TDI, please click here, for The Paper-And-Pencil-Only (PPO). Click there.

The TDI as Tide

Table 2 Trifecta Data Aug 01 - Aug 04 Date SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 07/31/23 457.79 355.57 383.68 * * * * 08/01/23 456.48 356.20 382.79 m P m S 08/02/23 450.13 352.74 374.39 m m m Tm 08/03/23 448.84 351.99 373.79 m m m Tm 08/04/23 446.81 350.65 372.04 m m m Tm 08/07/23 450.71 354.62 375.19 P P P Tp 08/08/23 448.75 353.02 372.00 m m m Tm 08/09/23 445.75 351.28 367.91 m m m Tm 08/10/23 445.91 351.89 368.59 P P P Tp 08/11/23 445.65 353.00 366.24 m P m S 08/14/23 448.11 353.21 370.35 P P P Tp 08/15/23 442.89 349.61 366.42 m m m Tm 08/16/23 439.64 347.77 362.54 m m m Tm 08/17/23 436.29 344.55 358.58 m m m Tm 08/18/23 436.50 345.12 358.13 P P m D Note 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 4. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. The Summary of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps Total Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jul 1 0 3 3 11 Aug 0 0 3 3 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms Total Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jul 1 0 1 4 Aug 2 1 0 8 Note 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull. (plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear. (minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

As shown in Table 3, the current correction front approaches the bear cliff very promptly session by session, by logging that Tp vs Tm was 14 vs. 12, There are only 2 points (on the PPO domain) above the bear surface (-20%) in the Weight (of Price) domain.

How to Reconcile the Polar Case between Waves and Tides

In a Fortune magazine story, titled "By invoking the legendary 1995 'tidal wave' memo, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella aims for his Bill Gates moment", the "tidal" is an adjective while the "wave" is a noun.

I want to use the two words in a similar way Microsoft (MSFT) used them (as an adjective and as a noun). In other words, Wave and Tide are used as Trend and Momentum, respectively. Tide and momentum affect every session marginally, but as they keep moving in the same direction, they can gradually change the direction of Wave and trend.

Last Friday (Aug 18, 2023) the S&P 500 and SPY had moved very closely as usual, but right before closing, they moved in opposite directions of each other. The S&P 500 Index Edged Down (-0.01%), But SPY Did Up (+0.02%)! This was an extremely rare divergence between them.

This was really a timely opportunity for Bulls to get a needed Friday Trifecta, but the chance was ruined by the decline of QQQ due to the slump of big high-tech companies.

The Conclusion

The reliable Wave, the S&P 500 Index, just descended -4.7% from Jul 28 to Aug 18 for three weeks amid the very unusual fluctuations in the historical doldrums month. At least in August, so far.

The Economy is also strong, so, we should not be concerned about a significant correction, in my view. SPY and the Economy, with a 5 months-old Uptrend, should pull up the market in the next week (Aug 21 through 25), as well as the last 4 sessions in Aug and the first day in Sep.