Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 10:52 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabel Zhang - Director, IR

Shawn Qu - Chairman, President & CEO

Yan Zhuang - President, CSI Solar

Ismael Guerrero - President, Recurrent Energy

Huifeng Chang - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Canadian Solar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Isabel Zhang, IR Director at Canadian Solar. Please go ahead.

Isabel Zhang

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Canadian Solar second quarter 2023 conference call. Please note that we have provided slides to accompany today's conference call, which are available on Canadian Solar's Investor Relations website, within the Events and Presentations section.

Joining us today are Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO; Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar; Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO; and Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and CEO of Canadian Solar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, also formally Global Energy. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks.

On this call, Shawn will go over some key messages for the quarter. Yan and Ismael will respectively review the highlights of the CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy businesses, followed by Huifeng who will go through the financial results. Shawn will conclude the prepared remarks with the business outlook, after which we will have time for questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.