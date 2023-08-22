Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Will Vision Pro Re-Ignite Its Growth?

Aug. 22, 2023 12:23 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)META5 Comments
The Outsider
Summary

  • Apple is expected to release the Vision Pro VR/AR headset next year, but it is unlikely to significantly boost the company's revenues and earnings growth.
  • The majority of Apple's revenues still come from the sale of products, with the iPhone being the most important one.
  • The success of the Vision Pro headset will depend on its ability to have higher adoption compared to current VR offerings, but its high price and limited usage may limit its market potential.
Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not launched a new major product since the Apple Watch in 2015, but this is expected to change next year with the release of the Vision Pro headset. However, this product is likely to have a limited market and

This article was written by

The Outsider
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 1:41 PM
Premium
Comments (5.01K)
Of course Vision Pro will continue the growth story for AAPL. When META started working on the headset and metaverse, it was reason to run for the hills! A dead before arrival technology and reason to sell off the stock by 70%… Now that darling Apple is on board? Oh, it’s the next big thing!

Can’t fail, won’t fail, fanbois fah lyfe, yo!

No thanks. I’ll accumulate META, per usual.
24339113
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (513)
Not much in the way of new info here but obviously Warren Buffet is in the know about something big in Apples future. After accumulating millions of Apple shares, 51% Berkshire's portfolio is comprised of Apple stock.
B
BigEarn
Today, 1:26 PM
Comments (2.19K)
@24339113 If you think WB is going to stick around while AAPL trades range bound like the majority of Apple fanboys you got another thing coming. One day you'll wake up to the news Buffet has already dumped a boatload of AAPL.
P
Pizza Boi
Today, 12:58 PM
Premium
Comments (18)
With an impending recession, a ton of Americans having to work multiple jobs to live paycheck to paycheck, interest rates showing no signs of coming down, I’m going to have to say that’s a big no
w
www65
Today, 12:36 PM
PRO
Comments (186)
I plan to buy at Christmas for son & son-in-law!
