Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toll Brothers Offers 67% Return Despite Rising Mortgage Rates

Aug. 22, 2023 12:27 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)1 Comment
The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
275 Followers

Summary

  • Toll Brothers, Inc. is involved in luxury real estate, building and selling homes and condominiums in upscale communities.
  • Toll Brothers has shown impressive financial performance, with significant revenue growth and a strong pattern of free cash flow growth over the past decade.
  • TOL is undervalued with an intrinsic value of $125.34, with a projected 67% total return based on a discounted cashflow valuation.

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

Intro

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is involved in various aspects of luxury real estate in the United States. They build and sell homes in upscale residential communities. They also build and sell condominiums through their Toll Brothers City

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor profile picture
The Pineapple Investor
275 Followers
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (11.52K)
Toll move up buyer not giving up their existing 3% loans. Not all (or even most) pay cash and most have to sell their existing home first (which is why there are so few new listings):

“98% of Borrowers Have a Below-Market Mortgage Rate They Refuse to Give Up”
www.probuilder.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.