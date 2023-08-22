Tony Anderson

Intro

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is involved in various aspects of luxury real estate in the United States. They build and sell homes in upscale residential communities. They also build and sell condominiums through their Toll Brothers City Living subsidiary. These developments often include recreational amenities like golf courses, marinas, and fitness centers.

Additionally, Toll Brothers engages in land development and sales, operates rental apartments, and offers interior customization options such as flooring and smart home technology. They also own and manage various related operations like architecture, engineering, and lumber distribution.

In this analysis, we will conduct an in-depth evaluation of TOL's financial performance and its outlook for future growth. Our analysis will specifically explore the company's earnings, profitability, and ability to generate cash flow. By gaining a deeper understanding of these pivotal aspects, investors can make a more informed judgment regarding TOL's appeal as a prospective investment.

Performance

Considering a company's previous performance is of paramount importance when making investment choices. By looking at its historical financial data such as revenue, profits, and growth patterns, investors can gauge the company's stability and capacity to navigate market shifts. This analysis also helps assess management's skill in strategy execution and adaptation to challenges. Ultimately, delving into past performance empowers investors to make well-informed decisions, and over the years TOL has established an impressive track record for financial performance.

Between 2013 and 2022, TOL experienced significant growth in revenue, with a total increase of 284.29%. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 14.41%. Not too many companies have been able to achieve this level of revenue growth in the past decade.

Data by Stock Analysis

Over the course of the last decade, TOL has demonstrated a excellent pattern of free cash flow growth. The company posted $943 million in free cash flow in 2022. This level of free cash flow is impressive considering the company recorded -$595.53 million in 2013, showcasing TOL's ability to rebound and achieve strong positive free cash flow highlights its resilience and potential for consistent financial growth.

Data by Stock Analysis

TOL's impressive growth rate in recent years can be attributed to the housing market's remarkable strength, with a surge in the desire for new homes surpassing the available supply. This phenomenon has been instigated by various factors, notably the presence of low interest rates, the growth of the population, and the entry of millennials into the housing arena. Capitalizing on this vigorous demand, TOL has seen favorable outcomes, successfully selling more homes and achieving price hikes.

Additionally, this recent housing market trend has contributed to TOL maintaining a robust average Return on Equity (ROE) of 43.10% over the past decade, surpassing the sector median ROE of 10.32%. This signifies that TOL has consistently generated higher returns relative to its industry peers, reflecting strong performance and effective utilization of its resources.

Data by Stock Analysis

TOL's impressive financial results driven by a booming housing market have powered the company's stock with an impressive total return of 105%. In contrast, the S&P 500 achieved a 5-year total return of 66% and investors have rejoiced. The big question on everyone's radar is, what direction will TOL's stock price take next? The average rate on 30-year mortgages has surged to 7.31% last week, marking the highest point in the past two decades.

Data by Seeking Alpha

Outlook

TOL is projected to achieve an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.72 for the fiscal period ending in October 2023. This prediction indicates a slight decrease of -1.64% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's revenue estimate for the same period is expected to reach $9.22 billion, demonstrating a decline of -10.26% year-over-year.

Data by Seeking Alpha

As you can see from the chart above 2024 and 2025 are also expected to be difficult years for the company. The tough road ahead is likely to be affected by the surge in mortgage rates, resulting in increased costs for potential homebuyers. This trend is expected to contribute to a decrease in the demand for new homes, ultimately impacting Toll Brothers' sales and earnings negatively.

Raising mortgage rates remains a chief concern for TOL moving forward. Having paused its efforts to combat inflation in June, the Federal Reserve resumed its course of raising interest rates during its most recent meeting. The central bank's move included the expected and widely discussed quarter-point rise in interest rates, marking the 11th increase since 2022. As homeowners have become accustomed to exceptionally low mortgage rates for the past twenty years, they are now confronted with a difficult new reality of higher mortgage rates.

Additionally, elevated mortgage rates are expected to have a pronounced influence on those seeking luxury homes. The rationale behind this is that luxury residences generally come with heftier price tags compared to other housing categories, causing an amplified effect on monthly payments when faced with higher mortgage rates. This is a negative headwind for TOL considering in the second quarter, TOL sold a total of 2,492 homes, achieving an average price of $1 million per home.

Moreover, luxury home buyers tend to be more attuned to interest rate shifts. This sensitivity stems from their typically higher incomes and greater assets, affording them more flexibility in their home purchase decisions. In the event of rising interest rates, these buyers might opt to delay their purchase until rates decrease or consider acquiring a more affordable property.

Another risk for TOL is the homebuilding industry is notably exposed to economic downturns due to the significant financial investment tied to buying a home. Predicting the trajectory of the US economy is a complex task, given the numerous unpredictable variables in play. In a prior article, we highlighted a significant chart from Franklin Templeton's "Anatomy of a Recession" initiative. Unfortunately, the most recent findings from Franklin Templeton suggest an economic weakening, as almost all indicators are aligning with the possibility of an impending recession. If a recession occurs, TOL's earnings will certainly be affected.

Data by Franklin Templeton

Despite the possible obstacles, one interesting aspect of TOL is its consistent history of buying back its own stock. Since 2014, TOL has repurchased about 61 million shares, which has brought the current number of outstanding shares down to 116 million. This approach carries importance as it has the potential to boost shareholder value by reducing overall shares and possibly increasing earnings per share. Additionally, stock buybacks indicate the company's positive outlook on its financial strength and future prospects. We view these share buybacks positively and anticipate the company's continued commitment to rewarding its shareholders through this strategy.

Valuation

To evaluate TOL's intrinsic value, a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis will be implemented. Beginning with TOL's initial free cash flow of $943.40 million, and an initial growth rate of -1.64% for 2023, followed by growth rates of -6.08% for 2024 and -4.09% for 2025, aligned with the average analyst predictions for TOL's earnings growth mentioned in the section above.

For the subsequent period, we consider the average compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue and free cash flow over the past decade, which stands at 9.27%. This rate is applied for years 4 through 10.

Factoring in a discount rate of 10%, representative of the market's average return with dividends reinvested, coupled with a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, TOL's intrinsic value is estimated to be $125.34. This analysis suggests that TOL's current market price is considerably undervalued. The calculated total return implied by this valuation is approximately 67%.

Author's Work

Final Words

TOL, a major player in luxury real estate, has thrived in a strong housing market driven by low rates and high demand. Its revenue growth and 105% total return over the past five years are noteworthy, surpassing market indices. Challenges lie ahead, though, as rising mortgage rates and potential recession concerns pose risks. The luxury home market's sensitivity to rates could impact TOL. However, these risk may already be baked into the company's share price.

Considering the company's valuation, a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis suggests TOL is undervalued at its current market price, with a projected 67% total return. Amidst achievements and challenges, we will give TOL a cautious buy rating.