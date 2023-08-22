Michael Derrer Fuchs

In our previous analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), we compared the company with Microsoft (MSFT), and we found contrasting fundamentals that present an opportunity for a Long-Short trade. We determined that Microsoft has emerged as the dominant player in the IT sector, benefitting from superior product innovation, diversification, integration, cloud strategies, strong financials and an attractive valuation. In contrast, IBM, once a leader in the industry, has lagged. We also determined this in our recent analysis of Microsoft, regarding its AI supremacy within Software and IT.

In this analysis, we examined IBM due to its distinction as the foremost US company in terms of AI patents. We aimed to investigate the potential for IBM, as a leader in AI patents among US companies, to leverage this position for growth stimulation. Initially, we delved into IBM's business model, aiming to identify the various avenues through which the company deploys its patents, extending beyond internal development. These avenues include options like licensing to third parties in exchange for royalties, patent sales, and granting patents for public use.

Furthermore, our analysis included assessing the benefits IBM gained from its patent-related endeavors. This entailed an analysis of the financial impact of patent sales and licensing. Moreover, we delved into IBM's advancements in AI across various sectors to identify its particular areas of focus. To comprehensively gauge the impact of IBM's AI endeavors, we also assessed its market share and revenue growth resulting from these developments. The ultimate objective was to ascertain whether IBM's leading position in US patents could be effectively harnessed to propel its overall growth outlook.

IBM's Patent Business Model

In this section, we examine how IBM utilized its broad portfolio of patents. Besides product development, we highlighted examples of the company licensing its patents to third parties and granting them the rights in exchange for royalty payments, sale of patents and open-source initiatives of the company by making its patents freely available to the public.

Chips

AMD (Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees)

In 2005, IBM and AMD (AMD) collaborated on the development of chip technologies including "transistors, chip connection, packing and lithography", as well as a 22nm process. They continued joint work on 22nm and 32nm processes until 2011. AMD paid IBM fees for joint development projects under the agreement.

Under their existing agreement, AMD expects to pay fees to IBM of between US$200 million and $230 million in connection with joint development projects, from June 26, 2005, through December 2008, according to a 10-Q statement AMD filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 4. In the filing, AMD also stated it already had paid Big Blue around $290 million from the beginning of 2002 through June 26, 2005.

AMD gained $3.1 bln in revenue during that period from 2002 to 2008, which translates to its fees paid to IBM at 16.2%.

Google (Sale of Patents)

In 2011, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) acquired 1,030 IBM patents covering various subjects, including memory and microprocessing chips, computer architecture, servers, routers, relational databases, object-oriented programming, and business processes. According to IAM, Google has been a major customer of IBM since 2011, obtaining over 2,400 original IBM assets.

Google (Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees)

In 2013, IBM launched the OpenPOWER Foundation to promote Power Architecture and related technologies through an open-source consortium. As part of this initiative, IBM made numerous patents available to the OpenPOWER community. One of its members includes Google, in 2020, Google Cloud started offering IBM Power Systems as part of its cloud solutions, enabling customers to run IBM Power Systems on Google Cloud.

However, while collaborating with OpenPOWER, Google is reportedly creating its own Arm-based server processors. Also, Google already supports virtual machines using Ampere Computing's Altra processors. Google's in-progress projects include two Arm-based server CPUs called Maple, based on Marvell Technology's design, and Cypress, a custom design developed by an Israeli team.

GlobalFoundries (Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees)

In 2014, IBM and GlobalFoundries (GFS) partnered to develop advanced semiconductor tech. GlobalFoundries acquired IBM's NY and VT operations, becoming the exclusive provider of server processor semiconductor tech for 22nm, 14nm, and 10nm for 10 years. The deal provided IBM with supply at market-based pricing for a decade and GlobalFoundries access to key manufacturing IP, becoming a major patent holder. However, IBM's server market share fell from 13.7% in 2014 to 5% in 2021.

GlobalFoundries launched its ASIC platform, FX-14, utilizing its acquired technologies from IBM, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and 14nm FinFET process technology to enable customers in creating tailored chip designs. Its customers include Rambus (RMBS) and Marvell (MRVL) which launched products in 2022.

However, IBM and GlobalFoundries had been embroiled in a legal battle over delivery delays and technology issues. IBM was seeking $2.5 bln in damages due to GlobalFoundries' delays, while GlobalFoundries countered with claims of damages and an injunction against IBM's use of trade secrets.

Samsung (Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees)

IBM and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) partnered to advance semiconductor technologies, introducing a groundbreaking vertical transistor architecture that could reduce energy consumption by 85% compared to traditional FinFET technology, while also collaborating on manufacturing IBM's chips at the 5nm node for servers. This progress paved the way for IBM's 2nm chip technology capable of accommodating 50 bln transistors, with Samsung set to begin mass production of the 2nm silicon manufacturing process in 2025.

Operating Systems

Linux

According to Opensource, "Linux is the best-known and most-used open-source operating system". IBM provides support for Linux on its systems, offering an enterprise-grade operating system that serves as a reliable foundation for open-source and hybrid cloud infrastructures. In 2005, IBM announced the "Patent Commons," pledging 500 patents to the open-source community, with a focus on technologies that are fundamental to the Linux operating system.

Additionally, based on the New York Times,

I.B.M. will continue to hold the 500 patents. But it has pledged to seek no royalties from and to place no restrictions on companies, groups or individuals who use them in open-source projects, as defined by the Open Source Initiative, a nonprofit education and advocacy group. The group's definition involves a series of policies allowing for free redistribution, publication of the underlying source code and no restrictions on who uses the software or how it is used.

Blockchain Technologies

According to Cryptopedia, IBM played a key role in establishing Hyperledger, a major open-source blockchain platform hosted by the Linux Foundation. The company introduced Hyperledger Fabric and shared patents, actively contributing to the project. IBM contributed to Hyperledger Fabric v1.0, providing code and development tools and also sharing code from the IBM Blockchain Platform with the open-source community.

Maersk

IBM and Maersk co-created TradeLens, a blockchain-based supply chain platform for global trade efficiency. It digitizes processes, enabling secure data sharing and transaction visibility. Originally envisioned as an open and neutral industry platform, the partners later decided to deliver the solution through their existing collaboration agreement. Despite the development, TradeLens faced challenges in achieving full global industry collaboration, leading to its discontinuation in 2022.

Healthcare Technologies

IBM has open-sourced patents related to healthcare technologies. In 2005, IBM announced that its...

patents will be available for the development, implementation and use of selected open healthcare and education software standards, through a patent nonassert.

Others

Twitter (Sales/other transfers of intellectual property)

In 2014, Twitter bought over 900 patents from IBM and also "entered into a cross-licensing agreement".

Facebook (Sales/other transfers of intellectual property)

In 2012, Facebook (META) bought 750 IBM patents encompassing networking, software, and various tech areas, potentially acting as a defense against a Yahoo patent infringement lawsuit.

Intellectual Property and Custom Development Income ($ mln) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees 352 283 303 1,390 1,193 723 367 309 306 397 Growth % 9% -20% 7% 294% -14% -39% -49% -16% -1% 30% Custom development income 150 129 117 214 252 275 246 275 272 246 Growth % -40% -14% -9% 83% 18% 9% -11% 12% -1% -10% Sales/other transfers of intellectual property 320 330 13 27 21 28 34 42 35 21 Growth % -36% 3% -96% 108% -22% 33% 21% 24% -17% -40% Total 822 742 433 1631 1466 1026 647 626 613 664 Growth % -24% -10% -42% 277% -10% -30% -37% -3% -2% 8% % of Revenue 0.8% 0.8% 0.5% 2.0% 1.9% 1.3% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the company's annual reports, IBM disclosed its IP and Custom Development Income of $664 mln in 2022 which is a growth rate of 8.4%. In the past 10 years, the company has had an average growth of 17%. However, that is mainly due to the surge in 2016 when the company's "Licensing of intellectual property including royalty-based fees" grew by 294% that year. Also, the company's Intellectual Property and Custom Development Income as a % of revenue had been flattish from 0.8% in 2013 to only 1.1% in 2022.

IBM's AI Developments

GlobalData

Based on GlobalData, the company's total patent filing had been on an increasing trend since 2003 until its peak in 2018 from 9,058 to 20,562 total filings. However, the company's total patents have been on a declining trend through 2022 at 13,344 total filings. According to IBM, the company had longstanding leadership in patent filings in the US spanning 29 consecutive years. However, in 2020, as part of their commitment to continuous reinvention, IBM deiced to no longer prioritize numeric patent leadership. In 2022, IBM was for the first time not the top company in terms of patents since 1993. This shift reflects IBM's refocus towards specific areas, particularly...

high-impact advancements in the specific areas of hybrid cloud, data and A.I., automation, security, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

LexisNexis PatentSight, Khaveen Investments

Based on the chart above of the AI patents by companies worldwide, IBM has experienced a remarkable surge in the number of machine learning and AI patents, solidifying its position as a leader in innovation. From 2013 to 2022, IBM's active patent families in this field increased from 1,528 to 9,497, showcasing a substantial growth of over 520%. This translates to a CAGR of approximately 23%. Notably, IBM's impressive patent portfolio has enabled it to surpass Microsoft and claim the top spot among US companies in terms of AI patents.

In this section, we highlight the developments of AI and classified them based on our segment breakdown which we derived from our previous analysis including Software, Internet Services & Infrastructure, IT Consulting & Other Services and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals.

We compiled the company's AI developments based on our derived segment breakdown and tabulated the number of AI developments based on the segments below.

IBM Segments Number of AI Developments % of Total % of Revenue Past 2-Year CAGR Software 32 84.2% 26.4% -0.9% Internet Services & Infrastructure 1 2.6% 15.7% 16.6% IT Consulting & Other Services 3 7.9% 32.2% 8.4% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 2 5.3% 25.7% 2.7% Total 38 100% 100% Click to enlarge

Source: IBM, Khaveen Investments

In the Software segment, IBM has developed AI solutions including IBM AIOps Insights, IBM Robotic Process Automation, and IBM Watson Orchestrate. Their Data & AI portfolio features IBM Business Analytics, Watson Assistant, and Watson Discovery. In Security, IBM offers the IBM Security QRadar Suite, IBM MaaS360 Advisor with Watson, and IBM Security QRadar SIEM. Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary, integrates AI into its hybrid cloud platform. In IT Consulting & Other Services, IBM Consulting employs AI for business transformation. In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals, IBM integrates AI into services like PowerVM virtualization and AI/ML services. IBM's Storage services support data-driven workloads and AI.

Overall, as seen from the table, the company's AI developments are concentrated in the Software segment with 32 AI developments accounting for 84.2% of the total AI developments (38). This is because Software accounted for the second largest segment of the company at 26% of total revenues and only behind its IT Consulting segment. Therefore, we believe that the company targeted the Software segment in terms of AI developments to support the company's growth. Moreover, the segment with the next most AI developments is IT Consulting & Other Services, followed by Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals and Internet Services & Infrastructure. However, these segments pale in comparison with the Software segment which has a significantly higher number of AI developments. In the next point, we determined whether its AI developments had benefitted the company in terms of revenue growth and market share.

Could IBM Capitalize on AI Strength?

In the previous point, we highlighted the company's AI developments which are across all 4 segments but are strongly seen especially in its Software segment accounting for the most AI developments. In this section, we examined the company's revenue growth and market share change to determine whether its AI developments did have a positive impact on the company's growth and market share.

Revenue Growth

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

IBM Revenues ($ mln) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Revenue 98,368 92,793 81,741 79,919 79,139 79,591 57,714 55,179 57,351 60,530 Revenue Growth -4.38% -5.67% -11.91% -2.23% -0.98% 0.57% -27.49% -4.39% 3.94% 5.54% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

In the past 10 years, IBM's revenue has trended downwards from 2013 to 2020. The company experienced a large decline in revenues in 2019 as it restated its revenue following the spinoff of Kyndryl ($17 bln in revenues) in 2021 and has a 10-year average growth of -4.7%. However, the company's revenue growth has turned positive in 2021, after the only positive year in 2018, and remained positive in 2022. Based on its segments, its growth was mainly driven by its Hybrid cloud (Internet Services & Infrastructure) segment which had an average growth of 16.6% in the past two years as seen in the chart below.

IBM Revenue By Segment ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022 Average Internet Services & Infrastructure 6.9 8.7 9.321 Growth % 26.0% 7.1% 16.6% Software 16.0 15.4 15.7 Growth % -3.7% 1.8% -0.9% IT Consulting & Other Services 16.3 17.8 19.1 Growth % 9.7% 7.1% 8.4% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 14.5 14.2 15.3 Growth % -2.3% 7.7% 2.7% Others 1.47 1.18 1.098 Total Company Revenue 55.2 57.4 60.5 Growth % 3.9% 5.5% 4.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Software Market Share

Company Data, Statista, Khaveen Investments

However, IBM's market share in the Software industry has experienced a decline over the years, including in 2022. In 2016, IBM held a market share of 4.68%, which gradually decreased to 4.24% in 2021. In 2022, IBM's market share further decreased to 4.04% with a growth rate of only 1.8%. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Oracle (ORCL) have maintained their dominance in the market, with Microsoft holding a market share of 10.41% in 2022 and Oracle holding a market share of 8.21%. Therefore, we believe that the company's AI developments, despite being largely concentrated in its Software segment, have not boosted its segment growth.

Cloud Market Share

Synergy Research, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on our cloud market share from our previous analysis, IBM Cloud's market share decreased from 17% in 2018 to 4% in 2022, experiencing a significant decline in 2021. In contrast, competitors like AWS (AMZN) maintained a consistent 37% share, and Microsoft Azure steadily increased from 15% in 2018 to 23% in 2022. Therefore, we believe that despite its AI developments for hybrid cloud, it has not supported its growth as its market share declined.

Gartner, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on our updated IT Consulting market share chart above, Accenture (ACN) and Tata Consultancy experienced an increase in market share from 4.3% to 4.8%, solidifying their positions as leading players. Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) also saw a slight rise in market share from 1.9% to 2.1%. On the other hand, IBM's market share remained consistent at 1.5%. Therefore, we believe that despite its AI developments for IT consulting, it has not supported its growth as its market share had remained flattish.

To conclude, the company had stronger growth in 2021 and 2022 which were positive compared to the previous 10 years which were negative except in 2018. However, its stronger growth was mainly driven by its hybrid cloud growth rather than AI developments as its Software revenue growth was only 1.8% and in line with its historical average despite the segment accounting for the most AI developments for IBM. Overall, we determine that despite the company's robust patent portfolio and technologies especially in AI, the company's growth had not benefitted as its revenue growth with a 10-year average growth of -4.7% and continued share losses in software and cloud markets while its share in IT consulting was flat. Moreover, we determined that its recent positive growth in 2021 and 2022 is attributed to its strong hybrid cloud growth rather than the AI developments targeted in its software portfolio.

IBM 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 5-year Average 10-year Average IBM Intellectual Property and Custom Development Income ($ mln) 1,026 647 626 613 664 715 867 Growth % -30% -37% -3% -2% 8% -12.8% 12.8% Total IBM Revenue 79,591 57,714 55,179 57,351 60,530 Growth % 0.6% -27.5% -4.4% 3.9% 5.5% -4.4% -4.7% Intellectual Property and Custom Development Income % of Total Revenue 1.3% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% R&D Expense ($ mln) 5,379 5,910 6,262 6,488 6,567 6,121 5,835 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, as the IP highlighted its shift towards concentrating its R&D on developing patents for high growth areas including AI instead of focusing on patent breadth in the past which allowed it the secure the top US company by patents until 2022, we believe this shift is worth it for IBM as the company's IP and Development Income had been decreasing at a 5-year average of -13% and is worse compared to the company's total revenue growth was -4.7% in the period. However, as its IP and Development Income represents only 1.1% of revenue, thus we estimate the benefit that IBM could get in terms of R&D savings is minimal at 0.12% by taking its IP and Development Income share of revenue at 1.1% multiplied by its R&D expenses divided by its revenue in 2022.

Therefore, we determined that IBM's business model in terms of its patents had been to develop a broad range of technologies and patents which it not only use for its own product development but also it licensed and sold its patents to other companies and also competitors. However, based on the first point, we believe that the company does not have a positive track record of patent utilization as the company did not significantly benefit from licensing and selling its patents as it accounted for 1.1% of revenue with an average growth of -12.8%. Moreover, we believe the patents did not significantly benefit the companies that IBM had licensed its patents, given the lack of sustained partnerships. Additionally, the company's total revenue growth was also negative at -4.4% despite the company's patent leadership over the years. Thus, we believe that although the company's AI patents had surged as it refocused on high growth areas, it does not reflect the company having quality patents and effective usage of it and we expect the company not to derive significant benefits from its AI patent leadership.

Risk: AI Competition from Key Competitors

Despite the company having the most AI-related patents as a US company, we believe one of the risks to the company is the competition from Microsoft with its AI developments which we covered in our previous analysis. In 2023, Microsoft demonstrated a significant increase in AI-related activities, including new product launches, partnerships, integrations, and acquisitions. In our analysis, we determined that while we believe IBM has an advantage over Microsoft in the system infrastructure software category with a greater number of AI solutions, we believed Microsoft triumphs over the top software companies in enterprise, application development and productivity software due to its greater AI solutions developed and integration with the most powerful LLM in partnership with OpenAI.

Valuation

IBM Revenue by Segment ($ bln) 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Internet Services & Infrastructure 10.9 12.7 14.8 17.2 Growth % 17% 17% 17% 17% Software 15.89 16.05 16.22 16.40 Growth % 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% IT Consulting & Other Services 20.27 21.30 22.17 22.85 Growth % 6.1% 5.08% 4.08% 3.08% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 15.69 16.11 16.54 16.98 Growth % 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% Others 1.098 1.098 1.098 1.098 M&A Revenue 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Total Revenue 64.5 67.9 71.5 75.2 Growth % 5.4% 5.3% 5.3% 5.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

We updated our forecasts of the company's revenue growth with its 2022 full-year results. For Software, we based its growth on its 8-year average growth of 1.1%. Moreover, for Internet Services & Infrastructure, we based its growth on its 2-year average of 17%. For IT Consulting & Other Services, we based its growth on the market CAGR of 6.08% and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals on its 2-year average of 2.7%.

Khaveen Investments

Based on a discount rate of 6.4% (company's WACC), our model shows its shares are fairly valued.

Verdict

All in all, we identified that the company's AI development primarily centers around the Software segment, which accounts for 84.2% of AI projects and aligns with its revenue focus, trailing only behind the IT Consulting segment and we believe suggests a strategic use of AI for overall growth. Despite possessing a diverse patent portfolio, AI hasn't notably boosted revenue growth. Despite its patent leadership, the company's total revenue growth remains negative (-4.4%). Recent growth stems from hybrid cloud services expansion, with the Software segment seeing only a 1.8% revenue increase.

In 2022, disclosed Intellectual Property and Custom Development Income grew 8.4% to $664 million, falling short of the 17% average growth over a decade. Although targeting AI patents for growth, we believe the company has not significantly capitalized on its portfolio, with IP income as a percentage of revenue growing modestly from 0.8% (2013) to 1.1% (2022). While the shift to AI aligns with a decline in IP and Development Income (averaging -13% over five years) and worse total revenue growth (-4.7%), estimated R&D savings in 2022 are minimal at 0.12% of revenue. The company historically built a wide array of technologies and patents for self-use, licensing, and sale to other firms, yet the impact on revenue has been limited (1.1% of revenue with -12.8% average growth). Hence, while AI patents surged after a shift to high-growth areas, we believe IBM's quality and effective utilization appear lacking, potentially limiting significant benefits from AI patent leadership. Based on our updated DCF, we obtained a price target of $140.52 and rate the company as a Hold.