Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ocugen (OCGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 11:53 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Shankar Musunuri - Chief Executive Officer

Arun Upadhyay - Chief Scientific Officer

Tiffany Hamilton - Head of Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Jennifer Kim - Cantor Fitzgerald

Swayampakula Ramakanth - HC Wainwright

Robert LeBoyer - Noble Capital Markets

Daniil Gataulin - Chardan Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Ocugen’s second quarter 2023 financial results and business update. Please note that this call is being recorded at this time.

All participants’ lines are in listen-only mode. Following the speakers’ commentary, there will be a question and answer session.

I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Hamilton, Ocugen’s Head of Corporate Communications. You may begin.

Tiffany Hamilton

Thank you Operator. Joining me today are Ocugen’s Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder. Dr. Shankar Musunuri, who will provide a business and financial update, and Dr. Arun Upadhyay, our Financial and Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical, who is also on the call to answer questions during the Q&A.

Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release detailing business and operational highlights for the second quarter of 2023. We encourage listeners to review the press release, which is available on our website at ocugen.com. This call is being recorded and a replay with the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Ocugen website for approximately 45 days.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may in some cases use terms such as predicts, believes, potential, proposed, continue, estimate, anticipate, expect, plans, intends, may, could, might, will, should, or other words that convey uncertainty of future events of outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our clinical development activities and related

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.