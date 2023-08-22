Allkem Limited (OROCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Martin de Solay

Thank you, Paulie, and welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us for Allkem's Financial Year '23 Full Year Results Briefing.

On Slide 3, this morning, I will be providing an update on our business; and Christian Cortes, acting CFO, will be providing us with our financial results. Also joining us for the Q&A is James Connolly, our Chief Project Development Officer; Liam Franklin, our Head of Mt Cattlin Operations; and Christian Barbier, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

On Slide 4. It is our second full year results since the successful merger of Galaxy Resources Limited and Orocobre Limited in 2021. Since the merger, we have remained focused on delivering our strategy of growth and downstream integration. The results for FY '23 are outstanding and demonstrate the realization of significant value and synergies across our business and people to the benefit of our shareholders. It is important to understand that these results are not achieved in a single year, but are the accumulation of years of work and progress across the entire organization. And I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our dedicated staff and business partners on this success. Looking back at the year, we have created value throughout our business portfolio.

We reached a major milestone in successfully producing lithium hydroxide at Naraha, further delivering our vertical integration strategy and diversification of our product offering. We achieved first production at all our Stage 2, improving the operational viability of the carbonation process and also demonstrating the technical expertise gained by our team over several successful operating years at Olaroz.

In parallel, we made significant advances at Sal de Vida and James Bay and from a business perspective, we made a number of strategic acquisitions of lithium tenements at James Bay, Mt Cattlin and Olaroz which we will discuss in more detail shortly. FY '23 revenue and EBITDAIX hit new records of $1,208 million and $910 million, respectively, and were underpinned by strong operational performance and robust pricing. Together as a team, we delivered record production volumes of high-quality lithium carbonate products at Olaroz and successfully turned Mt Cattlin around to achieve record run rates towards the end of the year after experiencing some initial challenges.

As a result, we achieved record revenues at both operations and continue to significantly advance our development portfolio. On the sustainability front, we also established our net zero plan. The plan identified 6 initial projects addressing current baseline operational Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions estimated up to 2035. New projects and expansion projects are being considered at the group's net zero target.

I will now hand over to Christian Cortes to cover the financial results.

Christian Cortes

Thank you, Martin, and good morning to everyone. I will take you through the financial results slides starting from Slide 6. Allkem continued to demonstrate very strong results in FY '23, capitalizing on strong production and sustained market demand, leading to record financial performance for the year. FY '23 saw record production at Olaroz of more than 16,700 tonnes and a significant increase in production in Mt Cattlin in the second half of the year. While Mt Cattlin spodumene sales volumes are lower compared to FY '22, this has been offset by low-grade product sales and increases in prices realized during the year.

This has resulted in a record revenue for the group of $1.2 billion, which represents a 62% increase year-on-year. Revenue was also supported by very strong market pricing in FY '23. Realized prices from Olaroz were 88% higher than FY '22, and at Mt Cattlin, they were 120% higher year-on-year. Allkem continues to manage operational costs in a challenging environment, driven by inflationary pressure on cost for raw materials and contracted services. Unit operating costs at both operations were higher than prior year.

The combination of strong pricing and operational performance resulted in Allkem -- in delivering a record EBITDAIX result of $910 million and net profit after tax of $525 million, representing margins of 75% and 43%, respectively, which are materially higher than FY '22. At an operating segment level, unit cash cost of sales at Olaroz was $5,014 per ton, an increase of 17% on FY '22, mostly due to higher cost for raw materials and energy resulting from inflationary pressures. The removal of export incentives in Q3 also contributed to the increase in unit cost.

However, very strong realized prices, and Olaroz delivered high EBITDAX margins of 89% during the period increasing from 82% in FY '22. Mt Cattlin's first production during the first half of the year was limited by fine grain mineralization and lower grade ore with associated lower recoveries and higher waste stripping activity.

Contracted mining services also experienced inflationary pressure during the year. Consequently, Mt Cattlin's unit cash cost of production increased to $909 per dry metric ton for the year. Mt Cattlin delivered strong EBITDAX margins of 84% for the year. Moving to Slide 7. Olaroz and Mt Cattlin operations recorded combined EBITDAX of $991 million compared to $556 million in FY '22.

Starting from the left-hand slide -- sorry, starting from the left-hand side in the slide, stronger financial performance as a result of substantial price increases for both spodumene concentrate and lithium carbonate delivered incremental profits of $551 million in FY '23. Allkem captured demand momentum in the industry with Olaroz's lithium carbonate average pricing of $43,981 per ton in FY '23 compared to $23,398 per ton in FY '22. Mt Cattlin's spodumene average realized pricing of $4,879 per ton in FY '23 compared to $2,221 per ton for the prior period.

This strong pricing performance was partially offset by lower spodumene concentrate sales volumes with a net impact of $196 million year-on-year, mostly due to the issues explained previously on Mt Cattlin. However, this was partially offset by profit on the sale of low-grade products of $89 million, with Mt Cattlin contributing $78 million and Olaroz $11 million.

The increase in Mt Cattlin and Olaroz cost of $9.2 million are mainly attributable to the higher unit costs at Olaroz and record production volumes, while total costs for Mt Cattlin were down with lower volumes, partially offset by higher unit cost of production.

The $37 million in corporate and administrative costs from FY '22, reflects a full year of the new organizational structure with the expanded Allkem Group. And the $44 million profit elimination almost entirely represents deferral of profits associated with carbonate sales to the Naraha hydroxide plant, such profits relate to inventories of lithium carbonate attributable to Naraha at the end of the period. Moving to cash flow on Slide 8. The group experienced strong operational cash flow of $781 million in FY '23 compared to $476 million in FY '22.

This is a reflection of the strong operational performance already discussed in previous slides. Allkem continues to pursue an extensive capital projects program across the entire portfolio. Total capital expenditure in FY '23 was $473 million across Olaroz, Sal de Vida, James Bay and Mt Cattlin. Such amount includes growth CapEx for projects at Olaroz, including Stage 2, Sal de Vida and James Bay, as well as sustaining CapEx and exploration spend for Olaroz and Mt Cattlin. After period-end, Allkem also signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation, to support funding for the Sal de Vida project of up to $130 million.

Allkem reported a net cash increase of $230 million year-on-year from $418 million at the end of last year to $648 million at June 30, 2023. To recap, Allkem achieved record revenues during the period of $1.2 billion, delivering strong EBITDAIX and net profit after tax results of $910 million and $525 million, respectively. It has a robust balance sheet with net cash of $648 million and with additional financing through the IFC, we are well positioned to fund and delivered the strong pipeline of projects in our portfolio. Thank you. And I will pass back to Martin for an operations update.

Martin de Solay

Thank you very much, Christian. Continuing on Slide 10, starting with Olaroz. Record revenue of $592 million was underpinned not only by strengthened pricing but with record production volumes, which increased 30% from the prior year. We anticipate that in financial year '24, we will produce between 22,000 and 26,000 of lithium carbonate from combined Stages 1 and 2. These factors seen strong and stable production from Olaroz Stage 1 and also a 12 to 18 month ramp up period for Stage 2.

On Slide 11, at Mt Cattlin. We also achieved record revenue of $616 million after successfully turning the operation around to achieve record run rates towards the end of the year after experiencing initial challenges. Cash margins of 78% remained broadly in line with the prior year. Given the strength of operations, we anticipate we will be producing 210,000 to 230,000 tonnes of spodumene in FY '24 at approximately $850 per dry metric ton, which reflects the higher strip ratio with the development of Stage 4. Our drilling campaign of over 31,000 meters led to a Resource and Reserve update that confirms a 4- to 5-year mine life extension to 2027, 2028 via open pit methods.

We're also evaluating an underground option in the form of a feasibility study, which may provide a more economical margin method and potentially extend the mine life further. On Slide 13, project execution, momentum to our growth pipeline from our committed projects, we will see our production base triple in the near term, and our product offering expand with Naraha. We have already started delivering this, and we have made material progress in defining the next phase of growth for the company, including a potential Olaroz Cauchari Stage 3 and Sal de Vida Stage 2.

On Slide 14, as you are aware, we recently reached the milestone of first production at Olaroz Stage 2. This achievement demonstrates the expertise of our team, who will now focus on the completion of commissioning and ramp-up to full capacity.

This year, we saw the Olaroz resource increased by 27% to 20.7 million tons, which includes 2.8 million tonnes from the Maria Victoria tournaments. We -- that we successfully acquired late last year after we divested Borax. This large resource now provides us with a significant upside potential for future expansions. On Slide 15, at Naraha, we continue to prove the technology and capability of the team, converting Olaroz technical recarbonate to battery-grade hydroxide. Since first production was achieved in late October, we sold 1,345 tonnes of hydroxide in FY '23.

Recently, we have achieved stable production at 100% capacity, producing on-spec battery-grade hydroxide, which are early signs of proving up the consistent quality at scale, battery grade qualification with customers commenced last month, and we have started to dispatch samples.

On Slide 16, Sal de Vida, we continue to see positive progress, as you can see in the images on the presentation, the first 2 strings of ponds are nearing completion and construction of the carbonation plant has commenced. Sal de Vida was issued an environmental impact approval from the Catamarca government during the year, enabling the increased capacity to 15,000 tonnes per annum for Stage 1. A resolution was issued, permitting the construction of the solar farm and in addition [indiscernible] were issued as well. We continue to evaluate the development schedule and will advise of any changes once the work has been completed.

On Slide 19, engineering and permitting at James Bay are both very advanced with consultation related to provincial approval COMEX and IBA in the final stages.

The logistics of Holdings stakeholders' meetings remain complex due to wildfires continuing to impact the region with associated road closures. This financial year, we completed a resource extension drilling program which led to the discovery of a new high-grade zone and a 173% increase to 110.2 million tonnes at 1.3% lithium grade. This reconfirms the project Tier 1 status and strategic potential to vertically integrate into the North American supply chain.

On Slide 18, looking more closely at the scale of James Bay, it is clearly a meaningful resource and has the potential to grow further with drilling plan to test extensions to the East and West at depth. Additionally, 131 mining titles of CDC claims located to the north and south of the project were acquired during the year. Total James Bay mining titles now cover 11,130 hectares in 223 claims.

On Slide 19, looking beyond our current assets and how we are going to strategically continue to capture market share in a global market growing so rapidly. Slide 20 as the EV industry is becoming global, more technical development and continues to innovate its chemistries, customers will increasingly ask for larger scale and optionality in the product offering. Supply chains are building out in newer regions such as North America and Europe and demand is growing rapidly. Those who are able to offer this will have the advantage, and this has been part of our company strategy to deliver enhanced scale, product diversity and vertically integrate our resources on to downstream chemicals. On Slide 21, we have announced an all-stock merger of equals with Livent in May.

Together, we will create a leading global integrated lithium chemicals producer. This transaction is consistent with Allkem's strategy and delivers a step change in our stated objectives. It immediately increases the commercial scale with an expanded geographical footprint and a combined lithium deposit base among the largest in the world. This is very important to remain relevant to our customers. It immediately enhances Allkem's downstream and vertical integration strategy, bringing together 2 complementary businesses and combined expertise, meaning we can be closer to our customers and have more control on our products.

The combined entity is expected to deliver faster, lower risk growth with operating synergies and capital savings. Both companies bring compelling growth profiles to the merger. All-in, the combination will enable us to unlock significant value creation for shareholders in houses, our position within the global lithium value chain and our relevance to our global customer base. We will bring together the best-in-class ESG practices as we consider sustainability central to meeting the future growth of the sector.

On Slide 22, recent progress on the transaction includes the lodgement of preliminary registration statement on Form S-4 and progress is being made on the preparation of Allkem Scheme booklet an Independent Experts report.

Other areas of progress include the preparation of SK 1300 technical reports, which will update key metrics for each project, antitrust and foreign investment notifications and applications have now been lodged. And finally, the Allkem Shareholders meeting is expected to be held later in the year. Paulie, I will now send it back to you for the Q&A section.

Rahul Anand

My apologies. Look, I just had one quick one on the depreciation side. Just the numbers for me today were a bit higher, the reported numbers versus what I had in the estimates. So perhaps one for Christian. I guess some of that is starting to come in from Stage 2, is that the right way to think about it, Christian?

And how should we think about the run rate going forward?

Christian Cortes

Rahul, thanks for your question. Not really -- the main driver for that, I guess, disproportional depreciation that came through relates to the capital waste being amortized from Mt Cattlin. You remember, as we move into second Northwest, what we do is we capitalize all this prestrip and then as we start effectively producing and selling that product. We just unwind that through the P&L. So that's the main reason, Rahul.

Rahul Anand

Okay. So in terms of a look forward run rate, Christian, any sort of guidance there?

Christian Cortes

Well, as we get into FY '24, there's still a little bit of capitalized waste to run through the P&L. And beyond that, the expected depreciation that you would have seen in the prior years will remain comparable from a unit cost perspective.

Rahul Anand

Got you. Okay. Perfect. And then my second question was just around pricing. Perhaps a bit of an update in terms of markets, a lot of volatility that we're seeing, obviously, in not just the futures but also EU, U.S., South America pricing and then also the China pricing for carbonate.

How do we think about sort of 2 things. Firstly, in terms of the nature of the contracts going forward in terms of stability of pricing that you get for the next quarter or 6 months? And then what is the feedback that you're receiving from your customers at this point? Are you starting to see some pressure on that pricing side?

Martin de Solay

Rahul, I'll ask Christian Barbier to step in on this one.

Christian Barbier

Thank you for the question, Rahul. Look, there's a lot of elements in the questions that you've asked. First is the business sentiment in China, which has been affected this year by a lower GDP growth and by the state of the real estate market and you know how much this influences sentiment in China. However, what we've seen is that the battery supply chain and the EV industry has always historically fared better than the average economy and we still are with about 35% growth year-on-year in EV registrations in China. In terms of pricing, as you noted, there is volatility in the price.

There has been for some months. It is still a relatively immature industry where buyers try to put pressure on the sellers and sellers try to take advantage of the buyers whenever they can, and that induces volatility. The price over the last -- the spot price in China over the last few months has been fluctuating between probably something like $25 and $45 and continues to fluctuate. What we see, however, is, first, a very healthy market, very healthy market fundamentals, I should say. So a market that is growing year-on-year and steady growth, despite, again some concerns about the economy, 35% year-on-year.

And looking in the U.S. over 50% growth year-on-year in Europe in a difficult economic environment still growth. I also want to note that in India, EV have passed the 2.5% market share, which for a country like India is very promising. We also have low inventories in the supply chain in China. And this is why the fundamentals remain healthy.

And lastly, a pretty fair level of profitability along all the steps in the supply chain. So to your question about contracts and what we can expect in terms of pricing? All I can say is that we expect our prices to reflect the market conditions at the time of delivery. But you will also have noted that over the last few quarters, we have registered a weighted average price above our peers and above the market greatly quarter-on-quarter. So that's all I would say on prices at this stage.

Rahul Anand

Just one follow-up there. In terms of the structure of the contracts, are we now close to -- I mean, if you look at the portfolio holistically, are we now fair to assume that you're a spot plus 1 month spot plus 2 months type of portfolio with quotational pricing in terms of delivery times into China? Or do you have lagged contracts as well that are still sizable in the portfolio?

Christian Barbier

Yes, we still have lagged contracts, but really, it's a portfolio that has various steps of formula. So we do have formulas that are closer to the time of delivery. Yes, but can and others that refer to the time of shipments. So quite a variety and also a variety of indices as well.

Kaan Peker

A couple of questions on the James Bay resource update, and I see that both Mt Cattlin and James Bay use a long-term price of USD 1,500 per tonne spodumene. Has Livent's view on that long-term spodumene price fit into this? And I'll circle back on the second one.

Martin de Solay

This is only based on our internal views of the prices. It's as you know, until the RF transaction is signed off, we remain as 2 independent companies. So it is our view on pricing.

Kaan Peker

Sure. And just part of that, how much of that resource update has come about from the long-term price increasing?

Martin de Solay

I'll pass it on to James to address that -- this question.

James Connolly

Yes. The resources underwritten by $1,500 as a conservative effort, okay? So we applied a revenue factor on our long-term metals price of about 75% to get us to that $1,500. And that's to build a robust economic mine. So let's -- we're not doing our price forecast on that.

Our sales and marketing team and the Christian will provide those to us in terms of our cash flow modeling, but let's not confuse what that $1,500 is there for. It's to create robust long-term mines where we don't have to go restate this resource.

Martin de Solay

The important part is the largest part of the decrease in reserves in resources in James Bay is direct consequence of the drilling campaign that was performed during the year. It's a great asset.

Kaan Peker

Yes, it's a good outcome. So if I've understood that well, that $1,500 is essentially 75% of sort of a long-term price, which suggests about $2,000 a tonne spodumene?

Martin de Solay

For the full year asset, that's what we're doing.

Kaan Peker

Okay. And also, just wondering on the resource sort of overall plant recoveries for James Bay expected at 71%, and they sort of declined to 67%. That's part of what was released in the resource update. Can you provide some detail on what's driving that decline?

James Connolly

That's more a grade relationship that we've done. You also noticed that part of our recommendations in there is to test composites below [ 0.5% ] cut-off grade. That was the lowest composite example we had. So as we expand that down, we hope to improve those recoveries on, let's say, the low grade samples and improve that recovery going forward. So a lot of test work for us to do, especially with this -- the Northwest sector to confirm and to potentially bring more into the resource.

Kate McCutcheon

On Sal de Vida, when can we expect an update for capital cost expectations and timing on first production there? Or are we still on track for a mid-calendar year '24, I think, was the last timing you gave the market?

Martin de Solay

We're finalizing the baseline for costs and timing for the project, that should be quickly released. We do expect that mechanical completion to approach more towards the end of the year and initial production right after that. But those analysis are coming together, and we will be putting them out within the SK1300 reports that we're updating for the merger process.

Kate McCutcheon

Okay. So just to be clear, mechanical completion at the end of next calendar year?

Martin de Solay

Yes.

Kate McCutcheon

Okay. And then secondly, if we could get some comments on the impacts of the inflation and devaluation of the peso that we've seen recently, is that ultimately a positive thing for costs?

Martin de Solay

Well, I will let Christian Cortes expand more on this. The initial reaction is that when devaluation runs faster than inflation, which is what we have seen over the last 2 weeks, it improves our cost performance. As we have seen in Argentina over time, inflation regains [indiscernible] against the devaluation and it matches the situation. So short term, it is positive on the cost side. Christian, this is working a lot and lots of things have done last year to hedge the peso position in Argentina.

And we don't expect significant negative results from the improvement. Christian can tell you more detail about those things, Christian, please.

Christian Cortes

Yes, Martin, just building up on a bit more detail to your point. We've obviously come off a 2-year period where inflation at local level was running ahead to devaluation of local currency. So in FY '23, we saw that arbitrage being around 10% pass on to real U.S. dollar inflation terms for operating costs at Olaroz. As Martin alluded to, the immediate effect that we expect is to see some level of relief on the back of having that devaluation now surpassing inflation.

We don't obviously know how long that's going to go for. But to the extent that the currency maintains relatively stable for the next few months until the elections it would effectively mean that we have probably a good 3- to 4-month period where we can bank some of those savings.

Reg Spencer

First question is around Olaroz guidance. You guys have always put forth a relatively conservative ramp up online. But just looking at your guidance number for FY '24, it feels like it does look a little conservative, knowing that you did do 5,000 tonnes in the June quarter. Is that a fair comment, would you agree that your guidance for -- in the next 12 months is a little conservative?

Martin de Solay

Well, Reg, yes, you can look at it that way. We always said that a ramp-up period for Olaroz Stage 2 could take between 12 to 18 months. And as you know, I'm cautious on the ability to ramp up that faster than the expected time horizon. So that's a way to look into it. And that's why it's also a wide range from 22,000 to 26,000.

We feel comfortable within that range given the stable production for Olaroz Stage 1 and what we can reasonably expect from Olaroz Stage 2. And as I said before, we've been through Olaroz Stage 1, so bear with us until we ramp it up completely.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Can I ask Martin, is there any specific part of the process that you're most concerned about? Clearly, you've got some good stocks of concentrated brine. The front end of the carbonate plant seems to always work well or at least certainly in Stage 1. Are there any specific parts of the process where you're more concerned than others?

And that's what's driving that caution?

Martin de Solay

No. Listen, we incorporated some new improvements to the process, particularly in carbonation reaction at the filter pressing and [indiscernible] work very well with initial [indiscernible] we got from Stage 2, just being conservative on the issues that may happen as you ramp up volumes in a plant that operates at 4,000 meters heights when you have 2 plants in parallel. And there are a few things that may create some potential interference between 2 plants. It's just getting familiar with that and getting the team used to running both processing in parallel, what makes us think conservative. We feel pretty confident with the process and we already tested the carbonation reaction, filter pressing and it all goes very well in Stage 2 with very good results. In first attempt, we've got a good quality product.

Reg Spencer

Excellent. Just lastly, upcoming election. Based on what I can read in the media, the frontrunner would appear to be, how should I describe this, unconventional or a little bit outside of the lanes when especially compared to the existing politics. If it really wins the election, do you think we could see any changes to any of the legislation or tax or royalties or anything like that? What might be the -- and what might the potential implications be for synergies to be developed with the Livent operations?

Martin de Solay

Quite a lot of questions in one, Reg, we'll try to answer that.

Reg Spencer

We'll stick with the first one. I'll stick with the first one.

Martin de Solay

Yes. First one [indiscernible] he was not of the winner of the primary elections had only a couple of representatives in the legislative power in the fuel in the last election. So it has been a surprise for politicians in Argentina, the amount of support that we have had in the primary. It also worth to mention that only 2/3 of the people that had to vote did vote. So it's still an open end for the election.

What I would consider as a positive from the results of the primary is that all 3 running up candidates. The most largest one has been around [indiscernible] and the shortest parties of the official government with around 25%. So when you look at the overall offering, all 3 candidates have manifested the support of the lithium industry and quite supportive of Argentina and continuing to export and grow in lithium. So based on the results, I don't foresee problems or challenges neither for Allkem nor for the merger with Livent. With regards to economic measures, it's bit of, I'll tell you, of confusion now of what every one of the parties would like to say -- would like to do.

But what we are seeing is more than 50% of the both have been on right-side candidates that have been announcing government of strategy measures and reaching fiscal balance and unifying the foreign exchange. So that, I think, it's going forward. A positive news coupled with the support that all 3 candidates have manifested for the lithium industry.

Joel Jackson

A couple of questions for me. First, we're seeing conversion margins really get smaller as the weeks go on here. What are your views on that? And how that may impact [indiscernible] pricing, lithium pricing, so what are your views on that and what may impact the industry?

Martin de Solay

Christian Barbier, I think you're better positioned than me to answer that one.

Christian Barbier

Yes, Joel, thank you for the question. So conversion has always been a business with relatively limited constrained margins. You have a feedstock on you producing a chemical. So depending on the speed of growth, 1 chemical versus another, prices can fluctuate in different directions and carbonate and hydroxide can fluctuate in different directions. And likewise, the supply and demand balance between each segment in the supply chain can affect the margins, especially in the conversion process, which is probably the one that if you're not integrated is more susceptible to fluctuations in terms of margin, that's probably all I would say at this point.

There is still a need for conversion. There will always be a need for conversion. Converters in China at the moment are still actually profitable, albeit from 1 month to another. They possibly at different levels of profitability. But everyone in the supply chain is making money.

So I'm not too concerned about this situation.

Joel Jackson

Okay. And you gave some cost guidance for Mt Cattlin for fiscal '24. Can you give us an idea of maybe how Olaroz costs -- cash costs made fair in '24 relative to fiscal '23?

Martin de Solay

Christian, can explain the cost evolution in Olaroz.

Christian Cortes

The challenge of providing cost guidance on Olaroz comes down to the stage of where we're at now, with effectively completing and ramping up the expansion at Stage 2. Our estimate currently is we'll continue to see costs similar to where we closed in the previous quarter. However, that comes with a caveat as to, obviously, depending on how the yields are looking like from the new plant.

Joel Jackson

If I could slip one more in. When we think of Quebec in Canada, I mean you've got with Livent we have 2 big projects you're pushing through. One project has some government involvement already with [ IQ ], one doesn't. I mean how does James Bay -- does it have to be where in Whabouchi or Nemaska has to go first, considering the involvement with the government, just made politically work out better and James Bay has to be slowed down a bit to focus on Whabouchi first? Or how do you think about that?

Martin de Solay

We don't see any, as I said, an implication from 1 project into the other. Both projects are moving forward, and the expectation is to continue to move them forward at the speed that we both have planned Livent with the Whabouchi mine and with the James Bay project. We think James Bay, it's a great asset has demonstrated a great upside opportunity. And we want to start developing it as quickly as we can. We're in the final stages of the approvals.

And we don't foresee government involvement as any reason to speed up or delay 1 project or the other. It's both projects up to go in as quickly as possible because the demand in North America is going to be very large.

Matthew Frydman

Maybe while we're talking on that point on James Bay, can you remind us exactly where you're up to in the approvals process, obviously, the COMEX approvals still outstanding, and you mentioned IBA as well. Can you expand on that? And also whether the resource updates that you've announced, whether that has any impact or whether you would contemplate any changes in that approvals process as a result of that growing resource?

Martin de Solay

Listen. As I said before, we -- in the month of January of this calendar year, we secured the approval from the federal government that approval came with a series of requests to complete certain studies that have all been completed and done. With the final stages of approval with COMEX and all of the questions have been answered and COMEX is just into the final process of processing their resolution and issuing the approval. We expect that to happen soon. However, COMEX does not have a time line as the federal government does.

With regards to the IBA, it's also in the final stages, and we have had to delay twice public hearing with the community of Eastmain on the IBA because of the need to evacuate the city of Eastmain as a consequence of the wildfires. Communities have come back to the houses over the last 2 weeks, and we expect to be able to complete this public hearing with the community on the IBA shortly. With those things completed, final stages of approval of IBA and COMEX clearly shouldn't be a long time until we get the final approval to go ahead on the project.

However, as I said before, the COMEX does not have any deadline on the time they can take to approve the things. And I think we've seen that [indiscernible] approval in January, and we're still working with COMEX on finalizing the process.

With regards to whether the project will change as a consequence of the -- of did you resources announced? No, the project in its initial stage remains at the 40,000 tonnes per capacity and the development of these resources will be something that we'll look into after initiating the development of the first stage of James Bay. I don't want to delay the project anymore. I just want to move it as quickly as possible.

Matthew Frydman

And sorry, can you just remind me, still your intention to, I guess, publish an update in terms of CapEx and timing and costings, et cetera, once you've received all those relevant approvals. And will that be, I guess, irrespective of the timing on the merger discussions?

Martin de Solay

Yes, you will see an update, which we expect to come across close to the issuance of the final approvals that should be coming for the merger discussions. We are updating all of our [indiscernible] NI 43-101s into SK1300, and that will come. We will take advantage of that to update costs and schedule for the projects as I said before with the case of Sal de Vida.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. That's very helpful. Maybe just quickly, Christian gave some commentary and color before around how you're seeing pricing in terms of your products in the September quarter. Can I just ask, in prior quarters, you have withheld on spot sales and chosen to build inventories into a falling market or into volatile pricing environments. Can we expect that that's still the strategy, and you'll continue doing that where appropriate?

Christian Barbier

This is Christian. Thanks for the question. Look, we have not withheld on spodumene sales. We had withheld on carbonate sales when the pricing wasn't attractive and demand was very soft. And we explained that we would release tonnage as pricing conditions are better.

And this is what we have been doing over the last couple of months. So during the course of this quarter, you can expect to see a reduction of the level of inventory, which we expect will continue into the December quarter. We will always do this progressively without compromising the average selling price.

Al Harvey

Just on the Olaroz guidance, just wanted to get a sense if you're able to provide the battery rate split that you're expecting in that guidance? And obviously, had a very strong final quarter, but that was with a relatively low battery grade share. So maybe any guidance there or if you can remind us your contractual obligations on providing battery grade spec carbonate from Olaroz?

Martin de Solay

For the exact number on budget that I had to divert it to Christian Barbier. What I can tell you is that all of the battery grade that we are producing is what the customers are requiring and according to the contracts that we have. I estimate we'll have a similar quantity as we had last year of battery grade but, Christian, you can correct me on that one?

Christian Barbier

Yes, look Al, we are producing both battery grade and technical grade as the demand from our customers. But also if your question comes from the spreads between battery and technical grade in spot prices, I probably would not focus successively on this because from one contract to another performance can change. So looking at the split battery grade versus technical grade in our cells may not be necessarily a good indicator of what future price performance will be.

Al Harvey

Yes. I guess I was just trying to get a bit more of a sense on yields. I mean, I guess, the primary grade spec product does tend to yield better. So I was just trying to get a guide there. But...

Martin de Solay

What I can tell you is all of the production from Olaroz 2 is going to be technical grade. And so we'll continue to produce similar grade on battery from Olaroz Stage 1.

Mitch Ryan

I note that earlier this month, you announced the new Topco Board, which has a proposed 12 members. If I look across and it's not an exhaustive list, but I compare it at 10 -- Albemarle at 10, SQM at 8 members, Pilbara at 6. The only company that I've seen is real 13. So I just want to understand why that's the appropriate number of board members? And is it reflective of complexity within the business that requires that sort of skilled metrics?

Martin de Solay

Mitch, it's I think it's -- you have to consider this in the context of a merger, it's 2 companies that are coming together and maximizing the expertise that it's coming from both sides. It's important. It's not going to be a definitive number. But it's something that the Board will evaluate over time, what is the right number of Board members that the new company will have. Initially, I think it is a right decision because it's enables both companies to keep as much as the legacy and track record that they can have.

Hugo Nicolaci

Maybe just one for James and then kind of the follow-up on James Bay. I was just wondering if you're able to provide a bit of timing clarity just around the potential for converting the updated resource to reserve. I appreciate you doing another drilling campaign from November, but just when we should think about kind of getting that update in terms of timing?

James Connolly

We are planning in this winter season to do a lot of the conversion around the northwest sector, whilst focus on extensions of the zones. I'll remind you that this was discovered under cover. And so we're pretty exciting about the rest of the deformation corridor. So to your point, we know the spacing at. We know the spacing and angles we need to attack [indiscernible].

We are targeting this season so we can get the spacing in accordance to what's required to bring it into an indicated category. And we look forward to bringing it to our Board within for next year in 2024 itself. Obviously, we'll finish up drilling March, April, and then we'll get going with the resource update and potentially look at what that looks like from a reserve perspective as well. but that will be early days.

Hugo Nicolaci

So just could clarify then, it sounds like about this time next year that we'll probably get that next sort of set of updates then?

James Connolly

Exactly, northwest.

Hugo Nicolaci

Yes. Hopefully, good luck. Next one just around that then would be -- just around obviously James Bay and part of the kind of rationale for the merger with Livent with the ability to feed James Bay products through kind of an already permitted and in construction hydroxide facility. To the extent that James Bay is now obviously a considerably larger sized resource, what are the considerations that you might contemplate in terms of feeding James Bay material through a different facility versus now maybe building something stand-alone for James Bay given the size?

Martin de Solay

Those are still considerations that we're hosting internally. We are looking at its own site versus the back and core site. We'll carry on these studies well and preserve the optionality going forward. So we won't pin ourselves down into any one case. But yes, sites are open to us, and there are more logical sites out there.

David Wang

Just a quick question regarding your volume guidance for Olaroz. Maybe have any ballpark breakdown for Stage 1 and Stage 2 volume for us just to better understand your expectations for the ramp-up? Also, shall we expect around like 9,500 tonnes in nonbase volumes to be delivered to Naraha during FY '24?

Martin de Solay

A couple of things on that. As you know, there's some intervenes in the demand for brine from both plants. So giving you a pretty detailed plan to then how both plants operate and work together, it's a bit difficult. And as I said before, we have factored in a wide variety of ramp up ranges for both Stage 2 into the guidance. I expect a very similar and robust production as we had this year from Olaroz Stage 1, and most of the wiggle room within the range coming from Olaroz Stage 2, that's a good way to look into it. However, there's going to be some interference between both assets.

On the other question. Yes, Naraha is able to produce full capacity now the plant has been ramped up to full capacity and demonstrated its ability to produce good quality at that level. However, the final demand for Naraha is going to be determined by the amount of battery-grade hydroxide contracts that we signed following the qualification process that is taking place now. So that is what will finally determine total demand from the Naraha plant.

Ben Lyons

Just one question on the mining physicals at Mt Cattlin, please? Noting on this call last year, it was indicated that, that elevated strip ratio that we've been observing is pretty close to 13:1, would revert back to a number much closer to 1:1. Now obviously, acknowledging that mine plans are organic base. Just note the comment on the guidance slide that we should now expect a higher strip ratio profile due to that Stage 4 cutback coming into the mine plan. So can you please confirm what strip ratio is embedded in the unit cost guidance of $850 for this year?

And how that strip ratio profile performs over the remaining 4- to 5-year life of mine for the open pit operations?

Martin de Solay

Liam will answer that in detail to you, but strip ratio analysis in line with what we announced for the open pit for Stage 4. Liam, please. Liam, we can't hear you.

Christian Cortes

It is not available, Martin, I can follow it up post the call.

Martin de Solay

Yes, we'll follow up. I'll ask Liam to give you a detail call on that one. But this strip ratio that you are seeing on the cost is pretty much in line with the strip ratio that we are foreseeing for Stage 4.

Martin de Solay

Thank you very much, Paulie. As I said, our achievements today demonstrate the commitment of our team to deliver sustainable production and development across our global portfolio. We remain dedicated to keeping this momentum in the future. If you have any further questions, please contact our Investor Relations team.