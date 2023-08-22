Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Allkem Limited (OROCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 11:59 AM ETAllkem Limited (OROCF), AKE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin de Solay - Managing Director and CEO

Christian Cortes - Acting CFO

James Connolly - Chief Project Development Officer

Liam Franklyn - Head of Mt Cattlin Operations

Christian Barbier - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Kaan Peker - RBC

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

David Wang - CICC

Ben Lyons - Jarden Securities

Martin de Solay

Thank you, Paulie, and welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us for Allkem's Financial Year '23 Full Year Results Briefing.

On Slide 3, this morning, I will be providing an update on our business; and Christian Cortes, acting CFO, will be providing us with our financial results. Also joining us for the Q&A is James Connolly, our Chief Project Development Officer; Liam Franklin, our Head of Mt Cattlin Operations; and Christian Barbier, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

On Slide 4. It is our second full year results since the successful merger of Galaxy Resources Limited and Orocobre Limited in 2021. Since the merger, we have remained focused on delivering our strategy of growth and downstream integration. The results for FY '23 are outstanding and demonstrate the realization of significant value and synergies across our business and people to the benefit of our shareholders. It is important to understand that these results are not achieved in a single year, but are the accumulation of years of work and progress across the entire organization. And I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our dedicated staff and business partners on this success. Looking back at the year, we have created value throughout

