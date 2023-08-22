Arm Holdings Begins Long-Awaited U.S. IPO Rollout
Summary
- Arm Holdings Limited has filed for an IPO to raise $100 million, although the final figure may be as high as $6 billion.
- The company designs and licenses CPU technologies for various devices and applications worldwide.
- Arm's financial performance has seen a slight decline in revenue, but growing operating profit and net income, with impressive free cash flow.
- I'll provide a final outlook when we learn more details about the IPO.
A Quick Take On Arm Holdings Limited
Arm Holdings Limited (ARM) (ARMHF) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm designs and licenses CPU (Central Processing Unit) technologies for use in a variety of devices and applications worldwide.
ARM may seek a valuation of up to $70 billion at IPO, according to various reports.
When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.
Arm Overview
Cambridge, UK,-based Arm Holdings Limited was founded to enable advanced computing using power-efficient semiconductor designs.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas, who has been with the firm since 2013 when he joined the company as VP of Strategic Alliances and was previously Vice President and General Manager of computing products business at Nvidia (NVDA) and held executive roles at Scintera Networks and Tensilica.
Management estimates that "70% of the world's population uses Arm-based products."
As of June 30, 2023, Arm has booked fair market value investment of $1.275 billion from investors, including SoftBank Group Corp.
Arm’s Customer Acquisition
The company markets its design IP to OEMs, operating system companies and third-party tool vendors, among others.
The firm also is at the forefront of AI- and ML-enabled computing, developing designs for generative AI and autonomous driving applications, to name a few.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased slightly, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
29.0%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
28.4%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
33.2%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell slightly to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
-0.1
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
0.0
(Source - SEC)
Arm’s Market and Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Precedence Research, the global market for semiconductors was an estimated $592 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $1.88 trillion by 2032.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.28% from 2023 to 2032.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued strong demand for advanced semiconductor performance and improvements in technological offerings by global supply chain participants.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the global semiconductor market from 2022 to 2032.
Major industry participants include the following:
Qualcomm Technologies
Broadcom
Intel Corporation
Samsung Electronics
NXP Semiconductors
SK Hynix
Texas Instruments
Micron Technology
Maxim Integrated Products
Numerous Chinese Companies
Others
Arm Holdings Limited Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
A slight decline in topline revenue
Reduced gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating profit and net income
A swing to cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 675,000,000
|
-2.5%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
$ 2,679,000,000
|
-0.9%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
$ 2,703,000,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 644,000,000
|
-3.4%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
$ 2,573,000,000
|
0.0%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
$ 2,572,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
95.41%
|
-1.0%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
96.04%
|
0.9%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
95.15%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 111,000,000
|
16.4%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
$ 671,000,000
|
25.0%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
$ 633,000,000
|
23.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 105,000,000
|
15.6%
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
$ 524,000,000
|
19.6%
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
$ 549,000,000
|
20.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ (114,000,000)
|
FYE March 31, 2023
|
$ 739,000,000
|
FYE March 31, 2022
|
$ 458,000,000
(Source - SEC)
As of June 30, 2023, Arm had $2.0 billion in cash and $2.5 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was an impressive $778 million.
Arm Holdings Limited IPO Details
Arm intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may be as high as $6 billion.
As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.
All proceeds of the IPO will go to the selling shareholder and the company will receive no proceeds.
The firm has a number of equity compensation incentive plans. "As of June 30, 2023, there were Executive Awards in the aggregate amount of $95 million outstanding under the 2022 RSU Plan."
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to various ongoing proceedings in the normal course of business.
Arm has recorded a $40.0 million settlement liability for a non-top five customer dispute.
Also, the company has guaranteed up to $8.5 billion in a Facility Agreement related to Kronos. Parent SoftBank has also posted 75.01% of its interest in Arm as collateral.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and numerous other investment banks.
Commentary About Arm’s IPO
ARM is seeking to go public in the U.S. to create a public market for its shares and to provide the ability for its parent firm SoftBank to sell some of its shareholdings in the company.
The firm’s financials have produced slightly dropping topline revenue, lower gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating profit and net income and a swing to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was an impressive $778 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has declined slightly; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.
The company is subject to dividend laws in England and Wales, so is restricted as to the conditions under which it may pay dividends in the future.
Arm’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for CPU design is large and expected to continue growing at a reasonably high rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.
Barclays is the lead underwriter, and the one IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period had generated a return of 58.7% since its IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Reports have estimated that the company will seek a valuation range of between $60 billion and $70 billion at IPO.
When we learn more information about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
