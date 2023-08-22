Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Kraft Heinz Company Keeps Looking Like A Great Turnaround Opportunity

Aug. 22, 2023 1:24 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
549 Followers

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz reported better margins, international growth, and increased operating and net income in the first half of 2023.
  • The company's growth strategy in emerging markets is showing promising results, with double-digit growth and a focus on building distribution capacity and infrastructure.
  • Kraft Heinz is close to achieving its optimal leverage level, which will allow for potential opportunities in M&A, dividend increases, or share buybacks.

The Kraft Heinz Canada head office in North York, Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) reported half-year numbers with the company reporting better margins, attractive increases in its international operations, the achievement of its optimal leverage, and significant increases in its operating and net income. In this article, I will review the

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
549 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.