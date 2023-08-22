Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanosonics Limited (NNCSF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 12:27 PM ETNanosonics Limited (NNCSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Nanosonics Limited (OTCPK:NNCSF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Kavanagh - CEO and President

McGregor Grant - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Lowe - J.P. Morgan

Chris Cooper - Goldman Sachs

Craig Wong-Pan - RBC Capital Markets

Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey

John Hester - Bell Potter Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Nanosonics Limited 2023 Full Year Results Call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Kavanagh, CEO and President. Please go ahead.

Michael Kavanagh

Thank you very much. And a very good morning, everybody, and thank you all for joining the call. I am joined here at our corporate headquarters at Macquarie Park with, McGregor Grant, our CFO. Well, this morning's full year results announcement, I think, demonstrates another year of significant achievement for the business. The trophon business continue to grow, delivering strong sales growth and profitability. And importantly, our ongoing investment in the expanded drivers of future growth through geographical expansion, research and development, et cetera, that also continued with the company successfully executing several key strategic priorities throughout the year. The last financial year, of course, was our first full year under the revised North American sales model where despite some difficult market conditions, the team in North America delivered very strong financial results with the anticipated key benefits of operating under a largely direct sales model certainly now coming to fruition. Overall, the company posted a 38% increase in revenue to $166 million and an increase in profits before tax to $21.6 million compared with the $1.6 million in the prior corresponding period. And you'll notice in the ASX announcement, I've tried to address a question that I often get, and that's about the underlying profitability of the core trophon business alone, taking out the investments

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.