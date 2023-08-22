Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Shan - IR Manager

Tao Zou - Vice Chairman and CEO

Henry He - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Xiaodan Zhang - CICC

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Allen Li - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kingsoft Cloud's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Nicole Shan, IR Manager. Please go ahead.

Nicole Shan

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's second quarter earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com, as well as our GlobalNewswire services.

On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Tao Zou; and our CFO, Mr. Haijian He. Mr. Zou will review our business strategies, operations and the Company highlights; followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financial guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

There will be consecutive integration, our integrations are for your covenants and reference purpose only. In case of any discrepancy in management statement in our original language will prevail.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and related to on that well known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.