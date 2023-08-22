Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PFFA: Impressive Performance From This 10% Yielding Fund

Trapping Value
Summary

  • We shifted from a "buy" to a "neutral" rating on PFFA due to a changing risk-reward structure when we last covered the fund.
  • The fund has seen impressive asset expansion and has maintained its distribution despite cuts in other funds.
  • We examine the current setup for this 10% yielder.
Young casual man biting money

DeanDrobot/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) we moved to the other side of the fence after our bullish calls and felt that the risk-reward structure had changed a bit. This was a downgrade from

Trapping Value
Comments (6)

Sane Man
Today, 2:39 PM
Thanks for the article. I see RLJ/prA is in the funds top holdings. The common has recently raised the dividend, and it looks well covered. At almost 8% yield, and little chance of the preferred being converted , what do you think about that individual name? I own it higher but getting closer to even with every payout. Thanks in advance!
ghrcap
Today, 2:15 PM
Using leverage to acquire floating rate preferred stocks has been the right strategy to employ and Hatfield will be trapping nice gains on them.
grcinak
Today, 2:34 PM
@ghrcap ...until they have to re-leverage and then the jig is up.

If you will, since the author omitted it, may you share your insights relating to the due dates on the 30% leverage employed by PFFA and the potential consequences to shareholders on the eventual re-fi of said leverage?

I agree with TV: We might be interested in a non-leveraged version of PFFA, but the current setup is just not one we can get behind right now.
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth
Today, 2:07 PM
Jay Hatfield = AMZA = Just Say No!
Just ask Lukey Dukey!
gimmeecoffee
Today, 2:27 PM
@Think. Focus. Health. Wealth lol, damn, that is bringing back memories! Hatfield was definitely out of his depth with AMZA, looks like he may be better in this space, but yeah, Hatfield as a manager can be something to think about.
Today, 2:33 PM
@gimmeecoffee indeed Lukey Dukey had everyone rolling. Jay and his partner OMG!

The numbers don't lie:

Using 05/16/2018 as start date to match available data range for AMZA and PFFA
AMZA PFFA Growth of $10,000.00
With Dividends Reinvested

Start date: 05/16/2018 05/16/2018
End date: 08/21/2023 08/21/2023
Start price/share: $76.20 $24.95
End price/share: $33.82 $19.25
Starting shares: 131.23 400.80
Ending shares: 274.44 652.00
Dividends reinvested/share: $29.22 $10.86
Total return: -7.18% 25.51%
>>Average Annual Total Return: -1.41% 4.41%
Starting investment: $10,000.00 $10,000.00
>>Ending investment: $9,279.16 $12,552.86
Years: 5.27 5.27

Using 05/16/2018 as start date to match available data range for AMZA and PFFA
AMZA PFFA Growth of $10,000.00
Without Dividends Reinvested
Click for detailed chart tool
Start date: 05/16/2018 05/16/2018
End date: 08/21/2023 08/21/2023
Start price/share: $76.20 $24.95
End price/share: $33.82 $19.25
Dividends collected/share: $29.22 $10.86
Total return: -17.27% 20.67%
>>Average Annual Total Return: -3.53% 3.63%
Starting investment: $10,000.00 $10,000.00
Ending investment: $8,275.05 $12,066.61
Years: 5.27 5.27
close window
