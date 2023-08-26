Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Automotive Properties REIT: The 7.2% Yield Remains Well Covered

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Automotive Properties REIT's share price has fallen by 14% to C$11.15, boosting the distribution yield to approximately 7.2%.
  • The REIT's financial performance in the second quarter was decent, with an increase in net operating income (NOI) of over 10% compared to the same period last year.
  • The REIT's main tenant, the Dilawri Group, has shown strong EBITDA results.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Honda Accord display at a dealership. Honda offers the Accord in EX and LX models.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I started tracking Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN:CA) in March of this year as I was charmed by the well-covered 6.2% dividend yield. Since that article was published, the share price of Automotive fell by 14% to the current level

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.65K Followers
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Dr.DaveR profile picture
Dr.DaveR
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (1.32K)
Thoughts on performance once interest rates get cut/in recession?
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:20 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.12K)
@Dr.DaveR Then the AFFO will expand. You can find the current interest expenses in one of the images, so you can work on your own sensitivities. If interest expenses decrease by 30% from the Q2 level, the AFFO will increase by 14-15 cents per share.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.