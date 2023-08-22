Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Potentially Dangerous Value Traps

Aug. 22, 2023 2:00 PM ETSPYD, SPYG, SWK, T, WBA5 Comments
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.55K Followers

Summary

  • Value traps are stocks that appear cheap based on valuation multiples but may actually be fully valued or expensive when considering enterprise valuation and the cash-based sources of intrinsic value.
  • Valuation multiples can be misleading, and the balance sheet is a critical component of value that is often ignored.
  • Many value traps have low valuation multiples due to large net debt positions, making a low P/E more often indicative of a potential value trap rather than an undervalued stock.
  • In this article, I discuss three potentially dangerous value traps.

Money

Nodar Chernishev

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Nobody likes value traps. They can do some serious long-term damage to one's portfolio. But what is a value trap? Well, in layman's terms, it's a stock that looks cheap at face value using valuation multiples--the most common of

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.55K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

M
Minor Enthusiast
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (517)
Now is the time to get into value as rotation is coming.
b
bill48009
Today, 2:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8)
Interesting Cramer is recommending and buying SWK today.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 2:18 PM
Premium
Comments (636)
Talk about a value trap, have you checked into the massive debt that the United States of America has? Might be better off not investing in that one or any of the companies that reside there!!!
A
Always Bullish
Today, 2:07 PM
Premium
Comments (2.37K)
If WBA is so bad why did ROZ BREWER CEO recently by 1 million dollars worth of shares @ 34.00’
w
wagont44
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (726)
@Always Bullish Maybe it's because she received a ~$25 Million signing bonus in 2021 and made over $28 Million in total compensation that year and made over $15 Million a year in total compensation in 2022. So, the Million dollar purchase was a mere ~2% of her two year compensation. If you are really committed, maybe more would be in order.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.