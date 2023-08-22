Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yaskawa: In The Right Markets, But Risks From China And EV Investment Are Meaningful

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.09K Followers

Summary

  • Yaskawa Electric's shares have underperformed recently on growing worries about China's economy and EV capex demand.
  • Yaskawa's fiscal Q1 results were disappointing, with weaker growth in the AC servo business offset by healthier trends for inverters and robotics.
  • Long-term demand from the EV and semiconductor industries are meaningful bullish tailwinds, but Yaskawa needs to show it can take share in less-penetrated, higher-growth markets outside their historical core.
  • Today's price is not compelling enough relative to risks like a weaker Chinese economy and a slowdown in EV capex spending.

Yaskawa office in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Yaskawa Electric (OTCPK:YASKY) (OTCPK:YASKF) is one of those well-run companies with good positioning in markets I like for the long term (automation and electrification in particular) that nevertheless often trades at too high

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.09K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.