Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 1:14 PM ETKuaishou Technology (KUASF), KSHTY
Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 22, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Zhao - VP of Capital Markets, Investor Relations

Cheng Yixiao - Co-Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Jin Bing - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

Kenneth Fong - Credit Suisse

Alex Poon - Morgan Stanley

Wei Fang - Mizuho Securities

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kuaishou Technology Second Quarter and Interim 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for the management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]. The English line will be in a listen-only mode.

And now I will turn the call over to Mr. Matthew Zhao, VP of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at Kuaishou Technology.

Matthew Zhao

Thank you, operator. Good evening and good morning to everyone. Welcome to our second quarter and interim 2023 financial results conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Cheng Yixiao, Co-Founder, Executive Director, and CEO; and Mr. Jin Bing, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those mentioned in today's announcement and this discussion. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law. For any information that is important and forward-looking statements, please refer to the public information and also the information probably on the IR website as of the end of June of 2023.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-IFRS financial measures and a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial results, please

