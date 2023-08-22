Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DICK'S Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings: Push Through The Pain

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • DICK'S Sporting Goods stock plummeted more than 24% after missing revenue and earnings guidance for Q2 and revising earnings guidance down for the fiscal year.
  • Despite the drop, the company's revenue increased by 3.6% YoY and comparable store sales improved by 1.8%.
  • DKS stock is trading at an attractive valuation, with a forward P/E multiple of 9.8, and other pricing metrics looking attractive.
  • DICK'S also has attractive long-term growth prospects, and it is actively buying back stock.
Fitness, basketball knee injury or pain while on basketball court holding leg in exercise, training or sport workout. Professional athlete, health or sports man with accident in street game or event

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

DICK'S Sporting Goods Q2 earnings results

Aug. 22 proved to be a very painful day for shareholders of sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). After announcing financial results covering the second quarter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

C
Clark158f1
Today, 2:53 PM
I like DKS and at $ 110 I'm a buyer.

After reading the above the CFO is below standard if they are only taking inventory annually. He has no idea when the inventory went missing and possibly waited an entire year to take corrective action.

Where I used to work, as a Forutune 500 CFO, I would have been fired if I had handled it in the same manner.
