Don't Fight The Fed: What Happens When The Fed Begins To Ease?

Aug. 22, 2023 2:33 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPX
Harry Mamaysky
Summary

  • Futures markets are forecasting a Fed rate cut sometime in 2024.
  • The Fed typically starts to ease ahead of economic weakness.
  • But this isn't necessarily bad news for financial markets.
  • Historically, S&P 500 returns from the current point in the monetary cycle until the start of easing have been positive.

Symbol of the US Federal Reserve System on the US 5 dollar bill. Fed emblem close-up on american currency.

Antonistock

As of late-August 2023, the Fed Funds futures market is anticipating that the Federal Reserve will start cutting its policy rate sometime by mid-2024. In fact, the futures market anticipates almost 100 basis points (bps) of policy easing (i.e., lowering rates) by December 2024.

Harry Mamaysky
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, VXUS, IGOV, VGIT, IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

