Mesa Air Group: Unattractive Or Speculative Buy?

Aug. 22, 2023 1:45 PM ETMesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)AAL, UAL1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Mesa Air Group has experienced a significant decline in stock value due to continued pilot shortages and a transition period.
  • The company is still losing money despite transitioning to a profitable agreement with United Airlines.
  • Mesa Air Group is focused on reducing debt and improving liquidity through the sale of aircraft and engines.
United Express Embraer E175 Prepares for Landing at Chicago O"Hare

OntheRunPhoto

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.03K Followers
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 2:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.5K)
You do know the small cap market has been decimated over the last two months ? Right ? In case you haven't noticed.... look at the Russell 2000 index here under symbol RTY. You just might notice a strong correlation between RTY and MESA and come to think of it, hundreds of other small cap stocks. We are in a "RISK OFF" market with risk free interest rates at 5%+.
