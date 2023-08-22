Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 1:39 PM ETWoodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS), WOPEF
Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 21, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marguerite O’Neill - CEO, MD and Executive Director

Graham Tiver - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Byrne - Citi

Tom Allen - UBS

Cameron Taylor - Bank of America

Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey

Saul Kavonic - Credit Suisse

Adam Martin - E&P Financial

Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets

Henry Meyer - Goldman Sachs

Nik Burns - Jarden Australia

Sarah Kerr - Morgan Stanley

Marguerite O’Neill

Good morning, and thanks, everyone, for joining our 2023 half year results investor call. We are presenting the results today from Sydney and I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I also extend my respect to all other aboriginal nations, the future generations and their continued connection to country.

This morning, we released our half year results and briefing back to the market. I am joined on the call with our Chief Financial Officer, Graham Tiver. Together, we will provide an overview of our first half 2023 performance before opening up the call to a Q&A session.

Please take the time to read the disclaimers, assumptions and other important information on Slides 2 and 3. I'd like to remind you that all dollar figures in today's presentation are U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Starting with Slide 4. In June, we celebrated 1 year since completing the merger with BHP Petroleum. The strong results this half highlight the benefit the merger has realized. We delivered a record first half net profit after tax of $1.7 billion. Our operating capability was reflected in our continued reliable operations and the safe execution of 2 major turnarounds. We are investing

