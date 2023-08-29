Inok

Editor's Note: This article is meant to introduce Don Durrett's Investing Group service, Gold & Silver Mining Ideas.

I'm excited to announce my Investing Group service - Gold & Silver Mining Ideas. With this investing group, I'm free to post ideas and commentary on the stocks I cover in the precious metals space, including small caps, along with stock lists and groups of stocks that I find appealing.

I'll deliver what I think are excellent risk-reward stocks with potentially big upside potential. I plan to write articles for all of the stocks in my model portfolio, which currently consist of about 10 links to articles in the portfolio. This link count will be growing.

The service is available monthly for $35 or a yearly subscription for $300.

Who is it For?

This service is for investors who are interested in PM (precious metals) mining stocks. My approach is unique, whereby I attempt to identify future upside potential using future PM prices, future production, and future costs. I put low emphasis on the short term and focus on long-term investing (3-5 years) for outsized returns.

I will provide leads to many stocks that I think have high upside potential and strong risk-reward profiles. My personal portfolio of PM miners currently contains more than 150 positions. I analyze all of the PM miners and know them all fairly well. I plan to give you exposure to those that I like the best.

What you're going to get is my experience of analyzing PM miners for upside potential. I've been doing this for nearly 20 years and consider myself an expert.

What You Get

Additional articles that are not presented through my regular public Seeking Alpa posts.

Groups of stocks with short overviews for you to check out and stock lists, such as my favorite optionality plays and my annual top gold and silver stocks.

More macro analysis.

My Model Portfolio.

Direct access to me via DMs and live chat rooms.

Two stocks analyzed each month.

Macro analysis at least once a month.

Stock lists randomly, with my top gold and silver picks in January.

Purpose/Goal

To provide analysis of gold and silver mining stocks for long-term (3-5 years) high-upside returns.

My Background

I've been analyzing PM mining stocks since 2004, which is almost 20 years. I have one of the few books that teaches investors how to invest in PM mining stocks. I consider myself an expert on PM miners. The database on my website has about 900 PM miners, and I analyze all of them.

Very few people know the entire sector as well as I do, or the opportunities that exist. My 10-bagger list currently has 89 stocks on it. I also maintain 1-bagger, 2-bagger, 3-bagger, 5-bagger, developer, exploration, and optionality lists. The only way I can do this is with extensive ongoing research. I do this full time.

I'm bullish gold and silver. It's my belief that $3,000 gold is coming in the near term because of MMT fantasy economics. MMT is the belief that debt doesn't matter because we have a digital printing press. In 2004, our national debt was about $4T. Then we adopted MMT in 2008, and now our debt is about $32T and growing at a rapid pace. This debt expansion is untenable, in my opinion, and the reason I like gold so much.

My target price for silver is directly related to gold. I believe that gold leads and silver follows (because the gold market is huge and the silver market is tiny). I'm also a believer in the GSR (gold-silver ratio) getting squeezed. My silver target of $100 is directly related to the GSR. I believe the GSR will squeeze to 30 (it squeezed to 39 in 2011 and 17 in 1980). So, if gold reaches $3,000 (my expectation), then the GSR should take silver to $100.

My Approach

My investment strategy is to identify PM miners that have high upside potential and strong risk-reward profiles. I generally target at least 300% returns.

My target audience is someone who already owns a PM mining stock and is not risk averse. I consider investing in PM mining stocks to be speculation investing.

Because I'm after large returns, short-term investing does not make sense. Instead, I focus on 3-5 years for a stock holding.

I use estimated future costs, estimated future production, and estimated future PM prices to arrive at my upside targets for a stock.

My stock analysis includes all of the pivotal data that needs to be analyzed to identify any impactful red flags. My method of obtaining the risk/reward for stock comes from years of experience. I compare a company's strengths (too numerous to mention) and weaknesses (red flags).

My method of valuing PM miners is unique, which is explained Chapter 10 of my book: How to Invest in Gold and Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks. It's one of the only books I'm aware of that teaches investors how to analyze and value PM mining stocks.

In short, I value mining stocks by analyzing them comprehensively using extensive experience to identify their risk/reward profile. Then I estimate their future upside potential based on their estimated future free cash flow using estimated production, estimated costs, and projected future PM prices. I make a lot of assumptions, which makes my investment strategy speculative investing.

There's zero doubt that you can easily lose money speculating on PM miners. Conversely, if PM prices surge, the upside potential can be huge. I consider it comparable to investing in options. You can easily lose money, but you can also make a lot of money. The only reason why I do it is because I believe that PM prices are going much higher. Without that strong belief, I would not be doing it.

Summary

Every PM analyst has a methodology for analyzing PM miners. It's important that your investment strategy somewhat aligns with my methodology. It's not just my analysis methodology that needs alignment, but also our investing strategies. For instance, I tend to avoid exploration stocks and short-term plays. Currently, on my favorites list, I have 44 stocks, and only one is an exploration stock. For these reasons, you may want to begin with a subscription to see if we are in alignment.

