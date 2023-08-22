bjdlzx

In this article, I'm going to take a look at ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). I will admit, if you read more than one of my articles, you might think that there isn't a company that I'm bearish on. However, I typically like to cover companies that I think are making the right moves. And in today's environment, if you are an established oil company that has staked out positions in the main shale-oil plays, then I think it's difficult to find a company that isn't worth a closer look.

If a company has positions in the broader Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Permian regions then I think they are set up for years and likely decades of attractive rates of return. Furthermore, I'm bullish on hydrocarbon prices long-term in the next 5-7 year window (this article) and so I believe owning these companies today is somewhat like owning them in 2002, prior to the run-up in prices to 2008. Although I believe this is an opportunity, I do hate to think about how it's going to bring more financial strain via inflation to people's lives than they are already experiencing.

Nonetheless, ConocoPhillips is one such company that has staked out positions in each of the aforementioned shale-oil plays above and so they warrant covering.

History of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is another company with a remarkable history. But before I speak about their history, one of the methods to the madness of understanding a company's history is because it helps investors fight their psychological battles. Investing is a deeply psychological battle between our human instincts of fear and greed, and when we only look into the future with our investments, we become impatient and anxious. We doubt ourselves if our stock isn't going up the month after we buy it... or six months after we buy it. But when we know a company's history, and just how long that history has been in some cases, it can help us sleep at night, and we can take a longer-term view. This has been a helpful tactic for me, and so I hope it helps others as well. Not to mention that I find it all very interesting. In summary, I believe that to a certain degree we can defeat being overly fearful, or overly greedy, by gaining knowledge in certain areas, including history.

ConocoPhillips is one such company whose history goes all the way back to near the Civil War, when oil was just being discovered. Continental Oil was founded in Ogden, Utah in 1875 and like many oil companies in that day, it was absorbed by John D. Rockefeller's Standard Oil in 1884. Then, in 1911, Standard Oil was finally forced to break apart into 34 separate companies, one of which was once again Continental Oil.

Just as Continental Oil was being separated from Standard Oil, a company called the Marland Oil Company rose up out of Ponca City, Oklahoma in 1911, when EW Marland struck oil. This happened to be the very same year the Supreme Court handed down its decision to break apart Standard Oil, although the separation didn't officially take place until 1913.

Mr. Marland began accumulating oil operations after 1911, but it wasn't until 1917 that he consolidated his holdings into the Marland Oil Company. It is almost unbelievable, but in nine short years, from 1911 to 1920, it is estimated that Marland Oil controlled 10 percent of the known oil reserves in the world which was no small number. Going into the Great Depression, Marland Oil's aggressive growth caught up with it and it fell into the hands of JP Morgan Jr. in 1928. The following year, Continental Oil and Marland Oil were merged into one company and branded themselves as Conoco, and kept the company's headquarters in Ponca City.

While Marland Oil was accumulating vast oil reserves, also in 1917, Frank and L.E. Phillips started the Phillips Petroleum Company headquartered in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, just down the road from Ponca City. The Phillips brothers were very entrepreneurial and they grew the company over the decades. The company became pioneers in areas such as aviation fuel, new petroleum plastics products, engine oil, and also became a well-known filling station.

The two companies had long individual paths, but it is fascinating to think that two companies that started about one hour apart, came together as one company after all those years. Interestingly, Conoco moved its headquarters to Houston in 1949 and so although they were likely still two deeply connected companies by their similar geography, they didn't have their headquarters near one another when the merger took place in 2002. Phillips Petroleum was still headquartered in Bartlesville, Oklahoma at the time of the merger.

The merger itself was announced in November 2001 and was completed by August 30, 2002, merging Phillips Petroleum Company and Conoco into ConocoPhillips.

Cash Flow From Operations & Free Cash Flow Vs Market Cap Comparison

There are many different ways to evaluate companies. Ultimately, I would suggest investors should measure several factors. First, it should measure the company's current valuation. Second, ideally it will also measure a company's potential growth. And third, I would want to know the company's balance sheet ratios. How much debt does it have in relation to its assets?

In this section, I will evaluate ConocoPhillips valuation by comparing their Free Cash Flow to its market cap. Then I will compare this metric to Devon Energy (DVN). As I cover more companies, I will add others to this comparison.

I covered Devon Energy in my last article. Devon currently has a $32 billion market capitalization, but it has transformed itself from a natural gas company to a company with a more balanced portfolio and has some attractive positions in the Delaware Basin.

As I continue, I will analyze companies based on their valuations to see which ones are more favorably priced. Keep in mind that this is just one metric worth measuring and each one will reveal a different characteristic. For example, measuring which company has a better valuation relative to their Cash Flow from Operations and their Free Cash Flow is good to know, but it only provides a snapshot in time. Unfortunately, it doesn't say anything about a company's prospects for growth.

The chart below only measures the ratios through the first half of the year, 2023. As we can see below, Devon Energy has a better ratio of its market cap compared to its Cash Flow from Operations. However, it has a less favorable market cap to free cash flow ratio. What this tells us is that by this stand-alone metric, Devon Energy is an overall better value than ConocoPhillips. Its ratio of Market Cap to FCF is lower thanks to the fact that it is reinvesting a larger percentage of its operating cash flow into capital projects.

Devon(1H 2023) ConocoPhillips(1H 2023) CF from Operations (CFO) $3.1 B $10.4 B Free Cash Flow (FCF) $1 B $4.6 B Market Capitalization $32 B $140 B Market Cap / CFO 10.3x 13.1x Market Cap / FCF 32x 30.4x Click to enlarge

Note: The difference between CFO and FCF is that FCF subtracts out capital investment which provides an idea of the cash flow that is available to shareholders.

The Delaware Basin

Comparing ConocoPhillips to Devon, they both tout their Delaware Basin play as a major part of their portfolio. I thought it would be interesting to compare Devon Energy to ConocoPhillips with their Delaware Basin. Let's say that you are an investor and you want to gain leverage to the Delaware Basin as you believe that offers the best rates of return, and thus the most attractive growth prospects. Would it be better to invest in Devon Energy, or ConocoPhillips?

By understanding acreage in the basin, it won't give us an objective, tangible metric for which company will grow faster, but it will give us a somewhat subjective idea which one is more leveraged to the Delaware Basin and the larger Permian Basin. That said, comparing these two companies is kind of like comparing apples and oranges in that they are dramatically different sizes. I will talk a little bit more about that in a later section.

Devon Energy touts to have roughly 400,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

ConocoPhillips, on the other hand, claims to have about 650,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin. They claim to have begun evaluating the play all the way back in 2012. By 2023, they were already operating about 2,800 wells in the basin and completed 150 of those in 2022. Those are big numbers, however, this wouldn't have been possible if ConocoPhillips hadn't made a very important acquisition in January 2021, when it completed its acquisition of Concho Resources. This acquisition alone added 550,000 in the Delaware and Midland Basins in the greater Permian Basin.

The following slide from ConocoPhillips gives an idea of the diversity in their portfolio. They are heavily weighted to the Permian Basin, which is nice. But their diverse holdings is something that might be attractive to someone depending on where you are at in your investing lifecycle. If you are closer to retirement, this could be an attractive metric or trait in a company.

If I'm understanding this slide correctly, their average cost of getting a barrel out of the ground is roughly $32 per barrel. And the section to the right shows how much of their future production is weighted towards the Permian Basin, which includes the Delaware Basin.

ConocoPhillips Oil Prospects (ConocoPhillips Qtrly Presentation)

As I mentioned before, I plan to write about other companies with acreage in the Delaware Basin. If you let me know in the comments which companies you think provide the most leverage to the Delaware Basin, I can add them to my coverage plans. Another question to consider is, is the Delaware Basin the most prolific oil shale?

Balance Sheet

ConocoPhillips has a balance sheet that is a little more leveraged than I like to see but it is in line with other oil and gas companies. Its debt to asset ratio is 0.47, meaning for every $1 of assets, it has $0.47 of liabilities. Compare that to Devon Energy with a ratio currently sitting at 0.52.

EOG Resources (EOG) is a company that manages its capital very well and keeps a strong balance sheet at all times. The discipline they exhibit with regards to their balance sheet has always impressed me. In a commodity market where prices can fluctuate wildly in both directions, it is easy to chase assets in a bull market. But EOG remains disciplined. Their current debt to asset ratio is 0.36.

If you expect oil and gas prices to rise, then leverage isn't a bad thing. But as the term leverage explains, if oil and gas prices fall, leverage can also work against you in the opposite direction. At this juncture in the market cycle, and in the case of ConocoPhillips, I don't think balance sheet leverage is something to be overly concerned about.

Risk And Return And Your Investing Lifecycle

Is investing in ConocoPhillips going to make you fabulously wealthy over 10 to 20 years? Probably not, unless you already have significant capital to contribute towards it. It is already a company that is valued at $130 billion making it very difficult for the company to grow as quickly as a smaller company. If I was closer to retirement and simply trying to preserve my wealth, this is one of the companies I would be looking to invest in for that reason. It has almost a 4% dividend while at the same time having prospects for growth. If you are a dividend investor, I will eventually write an article why energy stocks should be higher on your radar relative to real estate dividend investing.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips is a buy for the right investor. What do I mean by the "right investor." The right investor would be someone looking for a more diversified oil play, but that still has strong leverage to the shale-oil plays, and more specifically the Delaware Basin. It is a company with a $130 billion market cap and so although I think there are other companies that will outperform ConocoPhillips, it provides a large, diversified company that may grow faster than a behemoth like Exxon Mobil (XOM) but will be less volatile than a smaller company like Devon Energy. It is in a "sweet" spot in my opinion. That said, it has a balance sheet with greater leverage than a company like EOG Resources, but again, is a bit more diversified globally than an EOG Resources. These are various trade-offs that investors need to consider to determine how they want to invest in the oil and gas space.

And based on ConocoPhillips' rich history, this is a company that will be around for a very long time. In other words, I believe you can buy and be patient as you collect a healthy dividend and wait for hydrocarbon prices to rise.