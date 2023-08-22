Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why ConocoPhillips Is A Buy For The Right Investor

Aug. 22, 2023 2:49 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)DVN, EOG3 Comments
Brent Hecht
Summary

  • Conoco Phillips is a globally diversified company worth a closer look due to its positions in oil plays like Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Permian Regions.
  • Owning these companies today could be similar to owning them in 2002, with potential for long-term growth as hydrocarbon prices begin to rise.
  • ConocoPhillips has attractive valuation metrics and its positions in the Delaware and Midland Basins make it a promising investment opportunity with an attractive dividend.
In this article, I'm going to take a look at ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). I will admit, if you read more than one of my articles, you might think that there isn't a company that I'm bearish on. However, I typically like to cover companies

Brent Hecht
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

homesite
Today, 3:13 PM
Long time investor, dripping since late 80's when it was P, author does a good job explaining the history of company and why it's served it shareholders well...long COP
Derf
Today, 3:04 PM
Doesn't basin depletion bother anyone? The Delaware is seeing depletion increasing, as is the Permian. Companies currently dependent on these need to acquire or develop elsewhere -- but on shore fracking options are not there, leaving offshore and foreign.
Pismoflyer
Today, 3:02 PM
I like the company, i like the stock, and i like the sector ---- lastly, i'm coming to love the bifurcated dividend model too. This dog has been in my mix for over a decade, and for the past 5 years its been hunting just fine. A P/E of 11 and change remains attractive so i've continued to nibble on up until its 3% of my major, refiery, production and petro holdings. Gotta love energy, despite what the ES&G idiots are bloviating about.
