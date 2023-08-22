Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coterra Energy: A Buy Driven By Excess Cash From Operations

Aug. 22, 2023 2:55 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
620 Followers

Summary

  • Coterra Energy's Q2 results showed a decline in revenues due to lower commodity prices, but the company was able to increase production and improve operational efficiency.
  • The company's management revised the 2023 guidance upwards, indicating better-than-expected results in the first half of the year.
  • Analysts have a positive outlook on Coterra Energy, with a target price forecast that suggests a 12% upside potential.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

A couple of weeks ago, Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) released its results for the second quarter of 2023 with the market positively reacting to the financials. In this article, I will provide an analysis of Coterra’s Q2 results and

This article was written by

SimOne Trading profile picture
SimOne Trading
620 Followers
Analyzing investment opportunities in EU and US

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.