P/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 1:56 PM ETP/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF), BKFKY
P/F Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Høgni Jakobsen - Chief Financial Officer

Regin Jacobsen - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christian Nordby - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alexander Jones - BofA Global Research

Nils Thommesen - Fearnley Securities

Martin Kaland - ABG Sundal Collier

Wilhelm Røe - Danske Bank

Høgni Jakobsen

Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Bakkafrost's Report for the Second Quarter 2023 and the First Half of '23. My name is Høgni Jakobsen. I'm the CFO of Bakkafrost. And this morning, we are webcasting from our headquarters here in the Faroe Islands. The agenda today is first a summary of the second quarter. And then we look into market and sales before the financials for this quarter. And then Regin Jacobsen, our CEO, will take you through the more detailed information about the segment performance in this quarter and then take a look at the outlook.

So to sum up this quarter, the revenues were DKK 1.670 billion, slightly short of the revenue that we had in the second quarter last year. Operational EBIT was DKK 353 million compared to DKK 587 million last year. However, last year, in Q2, that was our strongest quarter ever in Bakkafrost's history. The main driver for the lower operational EBIT in this quarter was the low harvest volumes that we had in the Faroes and also lower harvest weights. We harvested 8,658 tonnes in the Faroes which is approximately 4,500 tonnes lower than in the second quarter last year.

In Scotland, we harvested more volumes in this quarter than last year, 7,346 tonnes.

Feed sales were slightly lower in this quarter, 30,231 tonnes. But overall, in our FOF fishmeal, oil and feed segment, there has been very high activity in this quarter. And we have record

