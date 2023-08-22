Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gretchen Lam - Senior Portfolio Manager, Octagon Credit Investors

Kimberly Flynn - Managing Director

Gretchen Lam - Senior Portfolio Manager, Octagon Credit Investors

Conference Call Participants

Operator

You have joined the meeting as an attendee and will be muted throughout the meeting. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust. We're going to discuss today results for the quarter. We're pleased to have you with us. We've got some new material to share with you all today. We're going to start the presentation with some general disclosures. The presentation is intended for educational purposes and is not meant to recommend an individual security investments discussed may or may not be suitable for the audience today. Neither XAI or Octagon is acting as an adviser to the audience members and audience members should consult their own investment adviser or prime to make prior to making any investment decisions.

The information presented here does reflect proprietary research and the materials include forward-looking statements. And so investors should not place undue reliance upon those forward-looking statements. We're pleased to be with you. We really welcome your questions. We'll take questions from the audience, and we can answer them as we go. We'll also put live questions to Gretchen and to Stephen. So please use the Q&A box at the bottom of your screen, typing your question. And just in case something occurs to you later, we're always available. Please contact us at xainvestments.com, our 800 number is located there, and we look forward to speaking with you.

Today, I'm joined. My name is Kimberly Flynn and I'm joined by my colleague, Steven Perry, who runs product management for XFLT. And we also have with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.