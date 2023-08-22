Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: High Dividend Yield And Low Valuation Are Actually Red Flags

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.06K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's stock has fallen over 45 percent since its all-time high in December 2019.
  • This poor performance is due to a number of factors, including a highly competitive wireless market, stagnant revenue and profits, and rising debt.
  • The falling stock price has led to a historically high dividend yield of nearly 8 percent.
  • However, the high dividend yield and low valuation could quickly turn into red flags that investors should take seriously.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

The Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stock is down more than 45 percent since hitting an all-time high in December 2019.

The falling share price, in turn, has led to a historically high dividend yield of almost 8 percent, well

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.06K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

R
RoyalAce
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (1.45K)
There may be signs that pricing is about to increase a bit. My T home phone and internet bill just increased $60 a year per my latest bill. It wouldn't take much more than a few more small raises by others to break the psychology of stagnant revenues in the minds of investors.
D
Doan_2020
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (62)
Do you like T or VZ?
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 3:40 PM
Premium
Comments (637)
Verizon's main problem is they play pricing games with their customers that TMUS doesn't which is the main reason for all the churn. Hopefully they will learn from TMUS and get squarely back in the game as they really do have a superior network and the highest reliability.
preterist profile picture
preterist
Today, 3:38 PM
Premium
Comments (367)
Isn't the dividend yield 7.9% rather than "near 9%"?

www.dividendinvestor.com/...
The European View profile picture
The European View
Today, 3:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.13K)
@preterist You are right of course. It should be displayed correctly soon.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.