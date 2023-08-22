Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kingsoft Corporation Limited (KSFTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 22, 2023 2:52 PM ETKingsoft Corporation Limited (KSFTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.12K Followers

Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francie Lu - Investor Relations

Tao ZOU - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Yi LI - Acting Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xiaodan Zhang - CICC

Linlin Yang - GF Securitites

Hao Yang - Founder Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Kingsoft Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Francie Lu, please go ahead.

Francie Lu

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our 2023 second quarter and interim results earnings call. I'm Francie Lu, the IR Director of Kingsoft.

I would like to start by reminding you that some information provided during the earnings call, may include forward-looking statements, which may not be relied upon in the future for various reasons. These forward-looking statements are based on our own information and information from other sources, which we believe to be reliable. Please refer to the other publicly disclosed documents for a detailed discussion on risk factors, which may affect our business and operations.

Having said that, please allow me to introduce our management team who joined us today, Mr. ZOU Tao, our Executive Director and CEO; and Ms. LI Yi, our Acting CFO.

Now, I'm turning the call to Mr. ZOU Tao.

Tao ZOU

Okay. [Foreign Language]

Francie Lu

[Foreign Language] I would like to translate for Mr. ZOU.

Our core businesses achieved robust growth in the second quarter of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.