Energy Holds The 100% Line

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Yesterday, percentage of stocks trading above their 50-DMAs fell down to 33% for the S&P 500. Last Thursday saw a slightly lower reading and 33% is far from the worst in recent years.
  • While just a third of the S&P 500 components are above their 50-days, 100% of stocks in the Energy sector are still above their 50-DMAs.
  • In 2006 and again in 2016, Utilities was the sector with 100% of stocks above their 50-DMAs, while around 30% of the S&P 500 was above. In 2014, Communication Services was the sector with strong breadth.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

Each day in our Sector Snapshot, among a number of sector-level internal metrics, we show the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-DMAs. Yesterday, that reading fell down to 33% for the S&P 500. While last Thursday saw a slightly lower reading

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

