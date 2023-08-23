Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REIT Income For Life

Aug. 23, 2023 7:00 AM ETADC, MAA, O, VICI6 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We emphasize the value of reading and considering different perspectives, even if they don't align with one's own beliefs.
  • This article highlights comments from readers expressing concerns about the state of the US economy and consumer debt.
  • We recommend considering real estate investment trusts such as Realty Income, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Agree Realty, and VICI Properties for consistent dividend payments and potential long-term returns.
Senior man posing with a surfboard

Wavebreakmedia/iStock via Getty Images

It’s always interesting reading article comments – both the ones you leave me here on Seeking Alpha as well as my private community.

It’s not just interesting because of the drama that often erupts. Though that can serve as its own

Brad Thomas
Comments (6)

mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (985)
Thanks for the article. Knew nothing about REITS until I started reading your articles. Long O, VICI, ADC and others.
d
domdom82
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (536)
Thanks for this great article, Brad. Drama is part of the appeal here at SA. I sometimes come for the drama only tbh 😅
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (4.11K)
I am a huge adc fan, own both preferreds and commons.

Vici, i try to stay away from gambling.
j
jimk2lawyer
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (162)
@r Negoro

Gambling may be the ultimate recession proof activity and very profitable if you're 'the house'. Which $VICI is.
villainy profile picture
villainy
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (1.64K)
@jimk2lawyer The house that owns ‘the house’! hahahaha
d
2daysinrain
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (35)
I too try to stay away from gambling, but because I work in the industry and I do not want to concentrate more of my money in there :D
