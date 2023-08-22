Win McNamee

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reported mixed second-quarter results, with EPS of $0.97 EPS beating by $0.06 while revenue of $4.96 billion missed by $210 million. Comparable sales excluding gasoline disappointed at 1.1%, whereas players like Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) reported higher numbers.

Once again, BJ's results demonstrate it holds no significant differentiation in its industry. Although the company's valuation seems attractive, I find the discount justified due to its smaller geographic presence and shorter track record of growth.

I reiterate a Hold as I estimate BJ's won't provide market-beating returns in the near-to-mid term.

Background

In May, I published my first analysis of BJ's Wholesale, explaining the earnings selloff after Q1 results were posted. I covered the company's geographic presence and growth drivers, as well as explained the wholesale club business model. Additionally, I detailed my investment thesis about the company and went over its main risks.

In short, I find that BJ's Wholesale is a great steady business, however, it missed its opportunity to become a behemoth and achieve the scale of larger clubs like Costco. Don't let its current size fool you, BJ's has been around since 1984, and is only one year younger than Costco.

In my view, the only significant competitive advantages in the fragmented wholesale market are geographic presence and scale. This is demonstrated by Costco's ability to open 25+ locations every year while the much smaller BJ's Wholesale Club is struggling to achieve a low double-digit number, as well as Costco's higher retention rates.

The bottom line is, I thought BJ's had no differentiation, I viewed its discount as justified, and estimated that over time, the stock won't provide market-beating returns.

Let's see if our investment thesis remains valid in light of the second-quarter results.

Second Quarter Operational Review

BJ's Wholesale ended the quarter with 238 clubs and 168 gas stations across 19 states. Reflecting three openings year-to-date. For reference, Costco opened six locations worldwide in the six months that ended in May 2023. Sam's Club had no openings in 2023, however, its unit count totals 599 locations as of July 31, 2023, a number that BJ's probably won't achieve in our lifetime.

BJ's Wholesale Second-Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

Looking at comparable sales ex-fuel, BJ's growth in the second quarter amounted to 1.1%, compared to Walmart's 6.4%, and Costco's 3.0% (keep in mind that Costco's figure is for the 12 weeks ended on May 7, 2023). As a result, after five consecutive years of growth in revenue per location, it is expected to decline in 2023.

Created and calculated by the author using data from BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports

As discussed in the previous article, one of the most important metrics for wholesale clubs and BJ's specifically is membership income, as it's the main driver of profits. BJ's total members grew by 5%, and membership fee income (MFI) increased by 5% as well, reaching a total of $408 million in the trailing twelve months. Renewal rates are reported annually, but it's safe to assume they will go below the 90% mark, as customers are becoming more cautious about their spending.

BJ's Wholesale Second-Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

Lastly, let's discuss financials. BJ's revenues declined 2.7% to $4.96 billion. Gross profit was $896 million, reflecting an 18.1% margin, up 120 bps Y/Y, primarily due to disinflation, moderated supply chain costs, improved inventory management, and higher MFI.

Operating profit was $200 million, reflecting a 4.0% margin, in line with the prior year period, as the higher gross margin was offset by increased labor and occupancy costs.

Free cash flow was $35 million, as increases in working capital, specifically inventories, and higher capex, impacted the company's cash conversion materially.

On the balance sheet, the net debt remained low and now reflects a 0.8x multiple over LTM EBITDA.

Overall, there was nothing exciting in BJ's results for the quarter. Let me remind you that the company's long-term targets are low to mid-single-digit comparable sales growth, high-single-digit EPS growth, 10 locations opened annually, and mid-single-digit membership fee income growth.

We can see that the company came at the low end or below in each of those targets, which strengthens my assessment that they were quite ambitious in the first place.

Relative Performance & Multiples

BJ's discount compared to the peers' average grew since the last article in May. At the time of writing, the peers' average P/E stands at 27x (20x previous), and BJ's is at 18.2x (17.8x previous).

Data by YCharts

The question is whether this discount presents an opportunity, or, is it justified based on true fundamental disadvantage.

Compared to wholesalers like Walmart and Costco, we already know that BJ's is much smaller. Unintuitively, it is also growing slower despite its much smaller size, reflecting the challenges in competing with large-scale operators. In my view, Walmart and Costco clearly deserve a premium over BJ's, based on their economies of scale, reliability, and vast geographic presence.

Looking at BJ's compared to dollar store operators in Dollar General (DG) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), we see that it's trading right in the middle, but that is primarily because Dollar General had a major post-earnings selloff, which accelerated in light of some legal issues. Historically, DG and DLTR both traded for higher valuations than BJ's.

Dollar stores operate under a completely different business model. The customer experience might be worse, but the customer doesn't need to pay a recurring membership fee. Generally, dollar stores are much cheaper to operate, leading Dollar General and Dollar Tree to generate high-single-digit operating margins, compared to BJ's 3%-4% range. Thus, the fact that BJ's trades slightly above Dollar General and significantly below Dollar Tree reflects, in my view, that the market is doubting BJ's ability to expand and sustain its high membership renewal rates.

In my opinion, BJ's is right where it should be. Its business is qualitatively more reliable than dollar stores, which tend to have lower customer loyalty and experience more cyclicality. However, in times of economic downturn, consumers flee to the best value proposition, which in BJ's industry means either dollar stores or larger operators. Being a mid-sized club, BJ's does offer decent value for consumers, but its ability to accelerate growth is questionable, as we discussed.

Thus, I believe BJ's discount, in and of itself, doesn't scream a buy.

Valuation

I used a discounted cash flow methodology to evaluate BJ's fair value. I assume the company will grow revenues at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023-2030, based on $400M incremental revenues each year according to the 10 store openings per year target, and 5.0% comparable sales growth.

I project EBITDA margins will increase incrementally up to 5.4% in 2030, due to improvements in gross margins with increased penetration of BJ's private label offerings, and economies of scale which will result in a decrease of G&A and opening costs as a percentage of sales.

Created and calculated by the author based on BJ's Wholesale Club financial reports and the author's projections

Taking a WACC of 9.0% and adding BJ's net debt position, I estimate the company's fair value at $9.3B or $68.90 per share. For those who have been following, my price target didn't change much from the last article.

Conclusion

BJ's Wholesale Club operates a steady business, with strong and stable demand. Competition is fierce, and as we saw in the second quarter, the company doesn't possess real significant differentiation, actually, it seems the opposite is true.

BJ's can't compete with the profitability levels of dollar stores, and despite being relatively smaller, it isn't outgrowing its larger peers, reflecting the importance of scale in the wholesale industry.

I don't find the stock attractive despite its undervaluation compared to peers and estimate it won't provide investors with market-beating returns. Thus, I rate BJ's Wholesale Club a Hold.