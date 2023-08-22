Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marqeta: Done Deal

Aug. 22, 2023 4:56 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)SQ1 Comment
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • Marqeta finally extended its partnership with its largest customer, Block.
  • Despite renewed optimism, fundamental uncertainty arises due to how the new deal is structured.
  • Valuation remains attractive with sentiment and price trend flipping to the upside.
  • I highlight 8 reasons why Block could end up acquiring Marqeta.
  • I highlight 3 reasons why I continue to hold the stock.

A handshake of businessmen. Modern design with a positive context.

beast01/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is a modern card issuer processor that allows businesses to launch customized card programs that are highly configurable, scalable, and simple. Through its cloud-based, open API platform, Marqeta aims to disrupt the issuing side of the legacy

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.55K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rleaton
Today, 5:34 PM
Premium
Comments (1.48K)
Agreed. Mq seems like a good down the road “glue type” acquisition for Block. Much the same way AfterPay was a glue acquisition between its seller and consumer ecosystem

It might be a bit tho. Block has been much more focused on Cost efficiencies this year.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.