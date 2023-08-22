sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) is running up at a rapid clip, jumping more than 100% in the past few months. Typically, I would push that sort of stock aside. Particularly given that I recognize that GigaCloud is too eager to lean on buzzwords to describe its corporate strategy.

However, the company is clearly working hard to remove the taint it received together with its IPO, which saw its share price drop precipitously. For example, in a few months' time, GigaCloud will no longer be reporting as a foreign entity but rather, it will be reporting under GAAP accounting as a domestic company.

According to my estimates, GigaCloud is priced at 5x to 6x its 2024 free cash flow.

Why GigaCloud Technology?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a holding company mainly engaged in the business-to-business (B2B) electronic commerce (e-commerce) business for large parcel merchandise.

GigaCloud helps other businesses buy and sell products globally online. They have a special marketplace called the "GigaCloud Marketplace" where manufacturers (mostly from Asia) can connect with resellers (primarily in the U.S., Asia, and Europe) to sell products easily. They make it simple for these businesses to do business across borders.

Essentially, GigaCloud's marketplace integrates everything needed for online transactions, like finding products, making payments, and handling shipping, all in one place. They started by focusing on furniture, but now sell all sorts of things, like home appliances and fitness equipment.

They also have their own products that they sell through their marketplace and on other websites like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Wayfair (W). This helps them grow and removes the risk of holding on to too much inventory.

The company employs AI to help sellers and buyers in their marketplace. These programs help sellers set prices and organize their inventory. They also use data to make predictions about what products will sell well.

If one could make a passing comment, it would be that GigaCloud is perhaps somewhat too eager to lean on buzzwords to prompt investor excitement.

Next, let's discuss its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Improve

GCT revenue growth rates

GigaCloud's Q2 revenues substantially accelerated from Q1. And its guidance for Q3 is even more alluring, particularly given the challenging comparables with the same period a year ago.

Hence, the business now is on a path of high-20% CAGR and therefore the label of ''growth stock'' can once more be used to describe GigaCloud.

All that being said, there's no doubt that its revenue growth rates are highly volatile. Consequently, extrapolating these growth rates for the remainder of 2023 and beyond would not be overly prudent. I'll be back to address this point soon.

That being said, I believe it's reasonable to declare that GigaCloud is still in growth mode, therefore, investors' concerns from earlier in 2023 that GigaCloud's best days were in its rearview mirror were perhaps too quick to declare this company a dud.

Profitability Profile in Focus

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of this investment stems from its valuation. GigaCloud saw its underlying profitability jump in Q2.

GCT Q2 2023

As you can see above, GigaCloud's gross profits were up 137% y/y in Q2. That's despite its revenue base only being up 23% y/y. Clearly, this demonstrates that GigaCloud's execution has turned a corner. Something that is indisputably bullish.

However, not to be too skeptical, but I have to question whether going forward it's reasonable to expand a similar cadence of increase in gross profits for the remainder of 2023, while GigaCloud's revenues point to the high-20s%? The answer is undoubtedly negative.

That being said, perhaps this consideration is already priced in? After all, this stock is priced at $500 million market cap, and I believe they could easily make close to $90 million of free cash flow in 2023.

Furthermore, GigaCloud's balance sheet has no significant debt outstanding.

The Bottom Line

GigaCloud Technology has seen a rapid surge in its stock price, rising over 100% in recent months. While I'm cautious about such stocks, I note that they are transitioning from being a foreign entity to a domestic company, and their valuation, estimated at 5x to 6x its 2024 free cash flow, is attractive.

Despite some concerns about their reliance on buzzwords, their financials show improved revenue growth rates and rising gross profits. This suggests GigaCloud is still a growth stock worth considering, particularly given its current market cap and potential for strong free cash flow in 2023. Plus, their debt-free balance sheet adds to their appeal.