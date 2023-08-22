Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adyen: Why I'm Buying With Both Hands

Aug. 22, 2023 5:29 PM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY), ADYYF2 Comments
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adyen's stock price dropped significantly after releasing its H1 2023 results, surprising investors.
  • The company reported missed estimates in payment volume, revenue growth, and EBITDA.
  • Adyen's profitability was impacted by increased hiring and upfront investments in infrastructure, but the company reconfirmed its medium-term goals of 25%-30% revenue growth and 65% EBITDA margins.
  • We look at 5 reasons why the stock dropped, with a sixth one that could have spurred the sell-off. There are also many opportunities left for Adyen and we highlight 5 of them.
  • We look at the details of the earnings and make a distinction between signal and noise.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Potential Multibaggers. Learn More »

TechCrunch Disrupt London 2015 - Day 2

John Phillips

If we look at our long-term opportunity, nothing changed. It's still out there, it's still huge.

Adyen founder and CEO Pieter van der Does (the man in the picture) on the H1 2023 earnings call.

Introduction

Last

Potential Multibaggers focuses on stocks that have the potential to go up 10x or more over the next decade.

With many high-growth stocks still 50%+ under their 2021 highs , there is more fish in the pond, more opportunities for outsized returns.

Potential Multibaggers is for long-term investors who want to fill their portfolio with potentially life-changing returns and have the patience and equanimity to hold through volatility.

Feel free to start the free trial now!

        This article was written by

        From Growth to Value profile picture
        From Growth to Value
        32.12K Followers

        I am a 46-year old investor with a long-term perspective, so I mainly think about the future when I invest. In my Investing Group Potential Multibaggers, I try to uncover multibaggers early on. Picks include Shopify ($7.78), and The Trade Desk ($19.5). 

        The strategy is simple but not easy: find disruptors that have a very high quality and hold them for a very long period. I try to identify stocks that have the potential to go up 1,000% and more over the next 10 years. I do deep research for the stocks that I pick to know if the quality is high indeed. 

        I do not care about what my selection of stocks will do next year, but what the result will be over the long term. To paraphrase Warren Buffett: "You should only have stocks that you would feel comfortable having if the stock market closed up for 10 years."

        I appreciate your comments because I believe I can learn a lot from your feedback and I believe in the wisdom of crowds.

        Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADYEY, GLBE, MA, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

        Our 9-year-old daughter has her own portfolio in which she can pick stocks of things she knows, with some help from daddy, of course. She owns Adyen (which she knows because of Shein and Dunkin), MA (she loves paying with my card), NFLX and SPOT.

        Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

        Recommended For You

        Comments (2)

        F
        Fast_Times
        Today, 6:07 PM
        Premium
        Comments (220)
        A very competitive business sector going into a tanking market........... What could go wrong?
        thucydides123 profile picture
        thucydides123
        Today, 5:40 PM
        Comments (493)
        Been waiting for an opportunity like this literally for years. Thanks for the article. I jumped into the ADRs yesterday with nearly the full position I wanted to take.
        Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
        To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
        Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
        If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.