Advanced Emissions Solutions: Sell On Increased Uncertainty And Risk Of Near-Term Dilution

Summary

  • Advanced Emissions Solutions reported sequentially improved quarterly results with higher gross margins and decreased cash usage from operating activities.
  • However, elevated second half capex requirements in combination with ongoing cash burn from operations could leave the company with insufficient funds going into 2024.
  • Surprise CEO change in combination with a subsequently announced full-scale business review has been adding to uncertainty.
  • Considering increased uncertainty and the potential requirement to raise additional capital before the end of Q4, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the shares.

Schwarze Pigmente Staub

KM6064/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, Advanced Emissions Solutions or "ADES" reported its

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
Today, 5:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Worth noting the related-party activity undertaken by Rasmus at Hi Crush

www.reuters.com/...
