How Annaly Capital Management Generates Extra Income

Aug. 22, 2023 5:55 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)
Summary

  • Mortgage REITs are facing a tough quarter due to increased interest rates and volatility.
  • Annaly Capital Management is an agency mortgage REIT with a projected book value per share of $19.60.
  • NLY's high hedging ratio may be due to the inverted yield curve, which allows for net interest income from hedges.
  • We have a neutral rating currently due to the projected price-to-book ratio.
Priest

Rising rates are burning book value again.

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

This quarter is brutal for mortgage REITs.

We're going to look at Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). We classify NLY as an "agency" mortgage REIT because the vast majority of their capital is invested in agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own shares in a few mortgage REITs and preferred shares from several. I do not have any position in the common or preferred shares. However, I do occasionally trade in Annaly's shares. I use the preferred shares more frequently than the common, but at the price I am happy to trade in any of them. I do not anticipate trading in the common shares or the preferred shares in the next week.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

